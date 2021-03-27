Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: The Backfires Release New Music Video 'Going Gets Easy'

The track is inspired by the likes of Arctic Monkeys, Inhaler, and Cage The Elephant.

Mar. 27, 2021  

Transatlantic rock band, The Backfires, released their music video for "Going Gets Easy". The band released their debut EP "Consider the Backfires " last month. Inspired by the likes of Arctic Monkeys, Inhaler, and Cage The Elephant the influences are quite clear when listening to their EP.

Alex Gomez says the song, "'Going Gets Easy' started as a song about overthinking and drowning out those thoughts through going out. In the pandemic, however, it's taken on a different life. When we look back on the lyrics, it reminds us of a dream or a memory of what going out used to mean and the late nights of it all. Part of why the pandemic is hard is because we are constantly comparing our lives to what life used to be like. Now that we're well over a year in, the "going gets easy" when you literally can't remember going out. When you're able to accept the new order of things and the ways our lives have changed, maybe it's then that we can be happy or content again?"


