VIDEO: Tears For Fears Release New Video For 'Break The Man'

Today, iconic British duo Tears For Fears have released their new music video for "Break The Man," the third single off their highly anticipated first studio album in seventeen years, THE TIPPING POINT, arriving February 25th, 2022 via Concord Records.

Inspired by the song's lyrics, the music video encompasses a world that illustrates the constructed reality of the patriarchy - a place of endless hierarchies built on blind devotion to unstable and unsustainable structures. From the inside, the world appears infinite, but from the outside it's a mere plaything in the hand of Mother Universe.

Of the video Curt Smith says, "It's about a strong female -- which is obvious -- but it's really about breaking the patriarchy."

THE TIPPING POINT is one of 2022's most anticipated albums according to Pitchfork, Vulture, Stereogum and many more. Co-written by Curt Smith and Charlton Pettus, and co-produced by Curt, Roland, and Charlton, "Break The Man" is an empowering yet groovy track that calls for a better balance between men and women. Listen HERE and pre-order THE TIPPING POINT now HERE.

In October the pair released the first single & title track, "The Tipping Point," capturing the grief of watching someone you love lose their long-standing battle with disease. Their second single "No Small Thing" was a meeting of the minds as the pair went back to the drawing board and found the heart and soul that would complete the album. The accompanying video was made using solely found footage showing the conflict between individual freedoms and collective responsibility. The Tipping Point is the bold, beautiful and powerful sound of Tears For Fears finding themselves together, once again.

In November, the band also announced THE TIPPING POINT WORLD TOUR, with support from Garbage on the U.S. leg. Kicking off in Cincinnati, OH on May 20th, 2022, these dates will see the band performing in over twenty cities across North America before capping off with their last show in Wantagh, NY on June 25th, 2022. These dates will mark the band's first U.S. tour since 2017. See below for a full list of dates, and for tickets and more information, visit the band's website HERE.

Watch the new music video here: