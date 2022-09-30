Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Tayla Parx Premieres Video for 'Flowers'

Parx is currently working on a new project, which will be released via her own TaylaMade Records.

Register for Music News

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 30, 2022  

Grammy-nominated songwriter, singer, actress and businesswoman Tayla Parx premieres the Phil Meyer-video for her previously released track, "Flowers." Of the video, Parx says, "You can give someone their flowers for a million different reasons. Whether you're in love, congratulations are in order or just because. I wanted this video to also capture the emotions receiving flowers can bring as well as putting the emphasis on just another reason to give people their flowers now."

Stay tuned for more to come soon, as Parx is currently working on a new project, which will be released via her own TaylaMade Records.

In August, Parx debuted her track "Rich" to critical praise; Teen Vogue proclaims, "Tayla Parx is my favorite underrated pop queen, just quietly creating hit after hit... she turns a fairly straightforward song about being scared to fully trust after heartbreak into a memorable ode to finding someone worth the risk," while Billboard furthers, "Guided by a layered guitar riff and heavy beats, Parx demonstrates a self-confidence within the care she puts into each syllable uttered on 'Rich.'" Parx was also featured in W Magazine as part of their Women In Pop profile, which ran in their latest Music Issue.

Tayla Parx has established herself as a history-making behind-the-scenes force with a discography streamed over 1 billion times and counting. Winner of Billboard's 2019 "Hitmaker" Award, Parx was the first female songwriter to have three simultaneous Top 10 songs-Ariana Grande's "7 rings" and "thank u, next" and Panic! At The Disco's "High Hopes"-in the Hot 100 since 2014. Last year, Parx released her album Coping Mechanisms via TaylaMade / Atlantic Records, the follow-up to her acclaimed 2019 debut album We Need To Talk.

Parx notably penned a total of six tracks on Grande's blockbuster album Positions, including "34+35" and "pov," not to mention co-writing the double-platinum track "Love Lies" for Khalid and Normani, Anderson.Paak's "Tints (featuring Kendrick Lamar)" and Dua Lipa's "It Ain't Me." Most recently, Dan and Shay's "Glad You Exist" peaked at #1 on Billboard's Country Airplay chart while For King & Country's "Relate" debuted on the Hot Christian Songs chart, marking the first chart appearance for the group.

In addition, her Grammy Award-nominated catalog consists of songwriting contributions on Justin Bieber's Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe), HAIM's Women In Music Pt. III, John Legend's Bigger Love, Janelle Monáe's Dirty Computer, Christina Aguilera's "Like I Do (featuring GoldLink)," The Internet's "Ego Death" and the film Hairspray. Earlier this year, Parx launched TaylaMade, Inc., a new umbrella company housing Parx's ventures: Parx Publishing, Parx Studios, 3020 Management and lifestyle brand Trailer Parx.

Watch the new music video here:

TodayTix


From This Author - Michael Major


Jon Langston Releases 'Give You My All' SingleJon Langston Releases 'Give You My All' Single
September 30, 2022

The “consistently excellent record maker” (MusicRow) delivers a timeless country love song, which he co-wrote alongside Brad Wagner and Jordan Gray, with production by Jacob Rice and Jody Stevens. Brimming with heartfelt lyrics, Langston promises all his money and time, plus his last breath and last name on the ballad.
Photos: Sabrina Carpenter Kicks Off 'emails i can't send' TourPhotos: Sabrina Carpenter Kicks Off 'emails i can't send' Tour
September 30, 2022

As part of the 13-show run supporting her album emails i can’t send, Sabrina will play major markets across the country and perform at venues like The Wiltern in Los Angeles and two nights at New York City’s Webster Hall. Sabrina Carpenter sang her new record including “Vicious” and “because i liked a boy” as well “Sue Me” and “Honeymoon Fades.”  
Pioneering YouTuber KSI Releases Surprise Single 'Summer Is Over'Pioneering YouTuber KSI Releases Surprise Single 'Summer Is Over'
September 30, 2022

“Summer Is Over” is produced by Dan Priddy (Ashnikko, Rag’n’Bone Man, P!nk) and written alongside James ‘YAMI’ Bell (Cat Burns, Tom Grennan, James Arthur), Nick Gale  (Dua Lipa, Mimi Webb, Charli XCX), and Andrew Bullimore (Little Mix, Wilkinson, Jonas Blue).
THE RAMONA FLOWERS Share New Single 'Gotta Get Home'THE RAMONA FLOWERS Share New Single 'Gotta Get Home'
September 30, 2022

On the heels of a run of dates in the US,  The Ramona Flowers release their dreamy single, “Gotta Get Home.” Written about guitarist Sam Dyson’s personal family life but through the eyes of lead vocalist Steve Bird, the track showcases the band’s signature musicianship. Watch the new music video now!
VIDEO: Sam Smith Unveils Video for 'Unholy' Ft. Kim PetrasVIDEO: Sam Smith Unveils Video for 'Unholy' Ft. Kim Petras
September 30, 2022

Multi-Platinum, GRAMMY®, BRIT, Golden Globe and Oscar winning artist/songwriter Sam Smith unveils the official video for their new single, “Unholy” ft. Kim Petras. Directed by Floria Sigismondi (The Runaways film, David Bowie, Christina Aguilera) and choreographed by French dance collective (LA)HORDE.