VIDEO: Sophie Powers Shares Music Video for 'See Me!!!'

Hot on the heels of her recent debut EP Red In Revenge, 17 year old hyper-punk pop artist Sophie Powers has shared a music video for the track "See Me!!" Sophie remains as hands-on as ever, acting as the creative director and clothing designer for the new video. Fans can watch the music video for "See Me!!" now below!

"Filming this video was a super fun project for me! I designed an outfit and creative directed it with the intention of embodying a 90s MTV blink-182 or Avril lavinge style music video," shares Sophie. "Of course, I wanted my own modern twist and I credit Cayenne for editing the video with me to look exactly like that. It's very nostalgic but still modern and very chaotic! I literally got to smash a car and spray paint billboards for this. It was one of the most fun music videos I filmed."

Spending the last year cultivating a unique blend of punk and hyper pop, 17-year-old star Sophie Powers recently released her highly anticipated debut EP Red in Revenge, available today via Set Records. Brimming with the spellbinding energy of her unique "hyper-punk" hybrid and unique artistic vision, the EP follows Sophie's adolescent exploits; from ending relationships and friendships, to finding your confidence and dealing with the challenges growing up.

"See Me" is originally found on Sophie's new debut EP Red In Revenge. The seven song collection includes stellar collaborations including "1 Thing" with Kellin Quinn, which continued Sophie's on-going conversation surrounding youth mental health; rock anthem "Greed," featuring fast-rising alternative singer/rapper DE'WAYNE; and "Clearview" which features tour mate NOAHFINNCE. Her recent single "U Love It" featuring rapper $atori Zoom laminated her unique hyper-punk genre. In addition to fan favourite "Life Goes On!!," the EP featured two new tracks, "See Me!!" and "Break Up On The Weekend."

At just 17 years old, Sophie Powers is a bold voice beyond her years. She understands the unique pressures of modern girlhood and uses her experience to write unfiltered, devil-may-care anthems about the ups and downs of being yourself. One minute she's confident and cool, with the sneering attitude of a punk rock front woman, and the next she's vulnerable and raw, channeling the loneliness of contemporary life in a stirring ballad. Combining the crunchy sound of punk with today's hip-hop and pop, Powers is the sound of the future.

With over 2.5 million streams since her debut "Loney Army" in 2021, Sophie has found her music on popular editorial playlists such as SALT, the cover of New Punk Tracks, Punks Not Dead, It's a Bop, Rock Favorites, Punk Unleashed, and many others. Her recent collaboration with Kellin Quinn on "1 Thing" continued Sophie's on-going conversation surrounding youth mental health, while her recent track "Life Goes On!!" reminds her peers the importance of moving on from heartbreak.

Sophie has alos recently teamed up with fast-rising alternative singer/rapper DE'WAYNE on single "Greed," a rock anthem focused on the destructive results that come from one of the most deadly sins of all. Most recently, Sophie has collabed with online sensation NOAHFINNCE on the fast-paced "Clearview". Quickly making a name for herself, Sophie has received praise from the likes of The FADER, American Songwriter, Alternative Press, The Noise, Exclaim and CelebMix for her unfiltered and uncompromising voice.

Watch the new music video here: