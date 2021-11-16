VIDEO: Silent Planet Release Official Music Video For 'Panopticon'

On the heels of the bands newest and critically acclaimed album, 'Iridescent', Silent Planet have released the official music video for "Panopticon" today.

"Panopticon' paints a dystopian view of the future, one where technological advances have pacified the human spirit and made us apathetic in the face of an increasingly malevolent, post-singularity AI that was developed under the premise of security... ultimately becoming a tyrannical overlord," explains vocalist Garrett Russell.

The song is taken from the new album, released last week. The 12-track album, which also includes the singles "Terminal" and "Anhedonia" can be streamed in full below.

The band has always been revered for their unique fusion of storytelling lyrics and modern metal and have been plotting a new chapter set against a backdrop of bleak cinematic soundscapes. They write with purpose. 'Iridescent' showcases that skill on extraordinary levels.

"As I took my meds, I watched the world shift around me, and even my own reflection started to shift. I was met with strange visions and imagery, some of which was congruent with ancient mythology," says vocalist Garrett Russell on the concept of the upcoming album. "It was during all of this that I began to wonder if the hopelessness was buried too deep for medications to solve on their own. Maybe, I wondered, this is simply the human condition. But above all, I hope the listener understand that our albums are meant to be understood as whole pieces, and while this song is certainly coming from my genuine experience with despair, there's more to the 'Iridescent' story that's yet to be revealed."

Listen to the album here:

Watch the new music video here: