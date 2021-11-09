VIDEO: Samm Henshaw Unveils Part 3 Of 'Untidy Soul' Project

British-Nigerian R&B/Soul singer Samm Henshaw unveils his music video for "Chicken Wings" the third installment of his Untidy Soul series project. Released on October 1st, the track "will satisfy the craving of any true music lover in need of a soulful jam".

Directed by Jim Pilling, the video is immediate eye candy as Samm dons retro diner garb bopping around an old school diner aptly named "Henny's Wings." The playful video stars Samm as a waiter in a mascot sized chicken suit and a middle-aged restaurant boss, and concludes with him looking as confused as ever as standing in his chicken suit as a swelling brass ensemble roars behind him.

Samm also created a gut busting mockumentary - a spin-off of his Untidy Soul series. Set at "Henny's Wings," his humor is showcased front and center as the hilarious segment follows Samm as a restaurant manager prompting his staff to "say nice things about him" as he dozes off in the back room.

After a long year and a half on hiatus, Samm will be headlining shows in three key US markets to support the recent announcement of his new album Untidy Soul. He will perform his sold-out set at New York's SOB's on Monday, November 15. The rising R&B singer will also perform at Vinyl in Atlanta on Tuesday, November 16 and wrap up with a sold-out show at Los Angeles' Peppermint Club Thursday, November 18.

A multifaceted, multi-instrumental artist, Samm is taking a totally honest approach to himself and his music and encourages others to get on board. As his album, Untidy Soul, began to take shape in the way he envisaged, he became more inspired and creative with each day that passed. Working on several things outside of his music including short films, merch and a fashion line to name a few, Samm counted down the days for his debut album to finally surface.

Samm recently released a music video and live performance for album single "Grow." The live performance, directed by Giles Cahalane, features a four-piece band backing the singer and features Samm's cheeky personality as he acts out a diva version of himself and jokingly fires his bandmate at the top of the visual.

The original music video, which has quickly racked up 1.6 million audio and video streams, is Part 2 Untidy Soul series project directed by Jim Pilling. The episodic music video takes us on a couple's journey: starring Samm as our main protagonist Sonny along with partner and love interest Selah, played by rising Motown-signed R&B singer Tiana Major9. The video chronicles their ups and downs, trials and tribulations - it's a visual representation of how relationships can both wither away or flourish.

