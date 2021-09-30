VIDEO: Sam Hunt Releases Music Video for '23'

Country superstar Sam Hunt releases the official music video for new single "23" today. Director Tim Mattia captures the laid-back nostalgia of the song following characters in the video as they connect back to the pureness of their youth and past relationships.

Called "instantly irresistible" and "the perfect end-of-summer jam" by Billboard magazine while MusicRow commends Hunt's "warm, burnished delivery" as "enthralling, and the well-crafted lyric is a gem," "23" is quickly making its way up the country airplay charts.

Written by Hunt with Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne, and Chris LaCorte, "23" is the first new track from Hunt since last year's chart-topping album SOUTHSIDE featuring multiple back-to-back No. 1 hits with "Breaking Up Was Easy in the 90's," "Kinfolks," and "Hard To Forget."

The Platinum-selling project debuted to critical acclaim with the album and various tracks landing on multiple "Best of" lists for 2020 including The New York Times Best Albums and NPR's Best Songs ("Hard To Forget"). The album earned additional praise from American Songwriter, Associated Press, Billboard¸ Entertainment Weekly, NPR, Pitchfork, Slate, The Ringer and more.

Watch the video here: