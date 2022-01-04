VIDEO: SSB Teams & BERNZ Release New Single 'Insane'

Austin, TX based Hip Hop / Rap duo SSB has released the official music video for their C-Lance produced single, "Insane," with Miami Florida based, ¡MAYDAY! co-founder BERNZ. Shot in Austin, Texas at Gnar Bar, Flamingo Cantina, Spitshine Studios, and various locations around 6th St., "Insane" is off of the upcoming, third SSB album Southern Style Blunts.

"'Insane' details the ups and downs of being a dreamer in this crazy, unpredictable world. The visual edited and directed by Tracy Fuller captures the duo in their element from engaging live performances and engaging visual effects and transitions," SSB stated.

'Insane' details the ups and downs of being a dreamer, telling the story of the trials and tribulations not only as an artist but as a person in this crazy, unpredictable world."

SSB is a National hiphop / rap duo from Austin, Texas consisting of ARay and Hack Naja with DJ Killa Mike and/or DJ Nox behind them on the 1's and 2's and Johnnie Prophet on the drums.. ARay started rapping in the late 1990's, and Hack Naja started rapping in the late 2000's. They came together in Austin and formed SSB in 2011 and have been smashing stages around the United States ever since. SSB has shared the stage with artists such as DMX, Yelawolf, Slaughterhouse, Bone Thugs N Harmony, Lil Wyte, Onyx, Kutt Calhoun, Lil Flip, Tech N9ne, Rahzel, Brotha Lynch Hung, Raekwon and Ghostface Killah, K-Rino, RA The Rugged Man, Caskey, Devin The Dude, Three 6 Mafia, Potluck, The Kottonmouth Kings, Rittz and more!!

Their first album "Super Smash Bros" and their second album "More Stories To Tell" are both on Pandora Radio, iTunes, Amazon, Tidal, Spotify or anywhere you purchase/stream music online! Their third album "Southern Style Blunts" is dropping in 2022.

Watch the new music video here: