VIDEO: Resistance Revival Chorus Performs Lizzo's 'Good As Hell'

The Resistance Revival Chorus performed a special COVID-19 inspired rendition of Lizzo's "GOOD AS HELL"!



The Resistance Revival Chorus are a group of women and non-binary artists and activists who sing in the spirit of joy and resistance. They teamed up with Clove, a sneaker company that designs shoes for healthcare providers for this special rendition.



Since the number of cases began to increase in the U.S. in March, Clove received numerous messages from its customer community of healthcare workers, who expressed the desire to share their own personal stories of hardship, joy and courage on the COVID-19 frontlines.

Clove kicked off Nurses Week and National Mental Health Awareness Month-in partnership with HOLLIBLU, an exclusive community and app for nurses-with the debut of BEATS OF COURAGE, a virtual event on Wednesday, May 6th, featuring nurses around the country, sharing their experiences through song, poetry and short story. The hour-long showcase was streamed on Youtube Live.



The Resistance Revival Chorus was founded in the wake of the 2017 Women's March and centers around women in music and addresses how historically marginalized women have been in the music industry. They've backed Ke$ha at the GRAMMYS, performed on The Tonight Show with Jim James, sung Spanish lullabies to detained migrant children outside a New York holding facility, and been shouted-out on Twitter by hometown hero Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.





