VIDEO: Ravyn Lenae Releases 'Skin Tight' Featuring Steve Lacy

Chicago-born Ravyn Lenae returns with her new long-awaited single "Skin Tight" featuring Steve Lacy. The smooth and sultry R&B track arrives alongside an animated video directed by London-based visual artist Zongbo Jiang, recently featured by DAZED for his eclectic creations, portraying a surreal virtual world where digital versions of Ravyn relax in pink clouds and dance in the grass around a statue made of humanoids.

Recorded in Los Angeles with her longtime collaborator Steve Lacy (Kendrick Lamar, The Internet), "Skin Tight" heralds Lenae's much anticipated new album, due later this year. With its fluttering harmonies, lush guitar, and mesmerizing beat, the towering new track takes inspiration from such R&B icons as Brandy while simultaneously leaning into a larger, distinctly original vision. Ravyn instantly enchants on "Skin Tight." Her vocals floats along as she pleads, "Hold me while you can," before Steve counters with an entrancing melody.

"Skin Tight" is the first offering from Ravyn since her 2020 collaboration "Today" with Luke Titus and her contribution to the Insecure: Music from The HBO Original Series Season 4 soundtrack with "Rewind". The new track represents the first taste of much more to come from Ravyn this year. In 2018, she released her EP Crush, which features the Steve Lacy assisted songs "Computer Luv" and "4 Leaf Clover."

Speaking on the new song, she says "I wanted to snap people into my world through the sonics, so they can feel how I've felt over the past couple of years... It has those hypnotic elements, but it's very simple, familiar, and fresh. Thematically, it's about not being in a relationship with somebody, but still having those physical and mental ties. It speaks to sharing kinetic energy with another person, even if time has passed and you aren't together anymore."

Watch the visual for the track here: