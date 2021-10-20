VIDEO: RM47 Has Released New Music Video for 'Needed U'

LA-based duo RM47 debuts their first ever music video with the visuals for "Needed U". The high-energy flick features MAAD & Raleigh in striking clips as their smooth vocals grace the track's head-bob-worthy beat.

The duo dawn the coolest of fits while vibing in a motorcycle shop and dimly-lit rooms. RM47's musical artistry is made clear in "Needed U" as the duo's tantalizing lyrics and genius production manifests into an impossibly catchy track. RM47 is definitely a group to watch as they look to release more masterpieces like "Needed U" as a joint force.

MAAD shares her anticipation around the video saying, "We're really excited for this release. This is our debut music video as a duo and it feels good to share this moment together after years of collaborating on solo projects. We really wanted to capture the energy we put into making 'Needed U' and think our director, Kseniia, did a great job with channeling the vibes. We're both really excited and also a bit nervous but the nerves are good and we're embracing it all."

Fueled by an intrinsic creative connection, RM47 is a Los Angeles-based duo composed of multi-hyphenate artists MAAD & Raleigh. Together, their shared experiences and respective areas of expertise both complement and challenge the other, allowing their collaborative process to be as organic as possible.

Prior to formally writing music utilizing the RM47 moniker, MAAD, who balances creating as a recording artist, songwriter, DJ & model, has previously worked with Raleigh, a musician and vocalist whose expertise spans production and songwriting alike. With their artistic partnership built on a strong foundation, the past year led them to discover new depths of their chemistry as collaborators. Representative of a newly-paved conduit to nostalgia and the Alt-Electro-RnB space, RM47's sound features soulful vocals over a sonic fusion of sultry guitars, hypnotic synths, the stuttering of jersey club beats, and the funky rhythms of Afrobeat.

Watch the music video here: