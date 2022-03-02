VIDEO: Pixies Release 'Human Crime' Music Video

Pixies - Black Francis, Joey Santiago, David Lovering, and Paz Lenchantin - today announce "Human Crime," a brand new digital-exclusive single and music video - and their first new release since September 2020 - both set for release on Wednesday, March 2 (Infectious/BMG). Written by Charles Thompson, the track was produced and mixed by Tom Dalgety, and recorded in Los Angeles in the fall of 2021.

Directed by Pixies' Paz Lenchantin and filmed in the Los Angeles area at the San Pedro abandoned bunkers and Santa Monica's Gold Diggers Bar, the "Human Crime" music video gives the viewer a glimpse into a nether world of fairies, situated just around that next corner, parallel to our dimension, rarely seen or experienced.

As Lenchantin said, "The storyline is loosely based on an 'inside joke' between Charles and I about going on tour. How we go through a door from our reality state into the altered state of becoming and being a Pixie." The "Human Crime" video can be viewed below.

After what had to be the longest stretch of time not touring since their 2004 reunion - courtesy of COVID - Pixies are getting ready to hit the road for the first time in more than two years. The band will kick off with a handful of sold-out, western U.S. warm-up dates, and then headline the Vive Latino 2022 festival in Mexico City before heading to the U.K. and Europe.

In addition, Pixies will open the BBC 6 Music Festival on Friday, April 1 at The Great Hall in Cardiff, marking the first time the band has performed in the U.K. since 2019. BBC 6 Music Festival tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at https://pixies.ffm.to/live.opr For those who cannot make it to the show, Pixies' performance will be broadcast live, worldwide on BBC Radio 6 via TuneIn, and on BBC TV (in the UK only) on the BBC Red Button through iPlayer.

As is the band's norm, Pixies will draw from some 100 well-rehearsed songs from their extensive catalogue (and possibly a surprise or two) to play whatever they want, whenever they want, in whatever order they want. Indeed, no two Pixies sets are ever alike. Confirmed 2022 Pixies dates are as follows, and tickets for all dates can be purchased here.

Watch the new music video here:

Tour Dates

MARCH

15 Rialto Theatre, Tucson, AZ

16 House of Blues, Anaheim, CA

17 The Observatory North Park, San Diego, CA

20 Vive Latino 2022, Mexico City, Mexico

APRIL

1 BBC 6 Music Festival, Cardiff, Wales U.K.

JUNE

22 Le 106, Rouen, France

23 Le 106, Rouen, France

25 Autodromo Internazionale Enzo & Dino Ferrari, Imola, Italy

27 Cavea, Auditorium Parco dela Musica, Rome, Italy

30 Rock Werchter 2022, Rotselaar, Belgium

JULY

5 Castlefield Bowl, Manchester, UK

8 British Summer Time Festival 2022, London, U.K.

9 Mad Cool Festival 2022, Madrid, Spain

11 Bitan 1, Tel Aviv-Jaffa, Israel

14 Festival Big Top, Galway, Ireland

15 Festival Big Top, Galway, Ireland

16 Iveagh Gardens, Dublin, Ireland

20 Botanical Garden of Vilnius University, Vilnius, Lithuania

28 Gröna Lund, Stockholm, Sweden

30 Welstars auf dem Roncalliplatz, Cologne, Germany

31 Zelt-musik-festival, Zirkuszelt, Freiburg, Germany

AUGUST

3 Corn Exchange, Edinburgh, U.K.

4 Kelvingrove Park, Glasgow, U.K.

5 Times Square, Newcastle Upon Tyne, U.K.

7 Bingley Weekender 2022, Bingley, U.K.

11 Melkweg, Amsterdam, Netherlands

12 Melkweg, Amsterdam, Netherlands

16 Sei Festival, Lecce, Italy

18 Festival Cabaret Vert 2022

23 Den Atelier, Luxembourg, Luxembourg

25 Forum Karlín, Prague, Czech Republic

27 Zagrebački Velesajam, Zagreb, Croatia

29 Tasmajdan Stadium, Belgrade, Serbia

30 Budapest Park, Budapest, Hungary

SEPTEMBER

1-4 End of the Road Festival 2022, Sixpenny Handley, U.K.