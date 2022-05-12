VIDEO: PUP & Jeff Rosenstock Perform 'Waiting' on SETH MEYERS

Toronto punk heroes PUP-comprised of Stefan Babcock, Nestor Chumak, Zack Mykula, and Steve Sladkowski- released their incredible, ambitious and aptly titled fourth album, THE UNRAVELING OF PUPTHEBAND, a few weeks ago.

The band has been on a massive North American tour ever since, and last night they made their return to late night T.V. Featuring surprise guest Jeff Rosenstock on saxophone and backing vocals, PUP performed an insanely fun rendition of "Waiting" on Late Night With Seth Meyers.

PUP are on tour now, with many more dates to come. Tickets are on-sale now HERE.

THE UNRAVELING OF PUPTHEBAND was recorded and mixed over the course of five weeks in the summer of 2021, in GRAMMY Award-winning producer Peter Katis' bat-filled mansion in Connecticut.

Full of typically furious, ridiculous and anthemic songs, the recording process allowed PUP to push themselves further than ever before. With more time in the studio, they were able to craft their songs sonically in a way they were unable to in the past, and allowed themselves to incorporate new instruments like piano, synths, horns, and more for the first time.

Though made in madness-inducing isolation (aside from Peter and the bats, of course), PUP were remotely joined on the album by Sarah from Illuminati Hotties, Kathryn from NOBRO, Mel from Casper Skulls, and Erik from Remo Drive. The result is not just the next PUP record, but the *most* PUP record.

Watch the new performance here:

Tour Dates

5/13/22 - Montreal, QC @ MTelus +^

5/14/22 - Toronto, ON @ History +^ [SOLD OUT]

5/15/22 - Toronto, ON @ History +^

5/31/22 - Peterborough, ON @ The Venue !

6/1/22 - Kingston, ON @ The Ale House !

6/3/22 - Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues ‡$

6/4/22 - Royal Oak, MI @ The Royal Oak ‡$

6/5/22 - Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart's ‡$

6/6/22 - Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom ‡$

6/8/22 - Indianapolis, IN @ Hi-Fi Annex ‡$

6/9/22 - Lawrence, KS @ The Granada ‡$

6/10/22 - St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant ‡$

6/11/22 - Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl ‡$

6/13/22 - Charleston, SC @ Charleston Music Hall ‡$

6/14/22 - Columbia, SC @ The Senate ‡$

6/15/22 - Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa ‡$

6/17/22 - Holyoke, MA @ Race Street Live ‡$

6/18/22 - Buffalo, NY @ Asbury Hall ‡$

7/2/22 - Bala, ON @ The KEE to Bala

7/3/22 - St. Catharines, ON @ Born & Raised Concert Series

7/8/22 - Cheltenham, UK @ 2000trees Festival

7/19/22 - Adelaide, Australia @ The Gov

7/21/22 - Melbourne, Australia @ The Croxton

7/22/22 - Sydney, Australia @ Factory Theatre

7/23/22 - Byron Bay, Australia @ Splendour in the Grass

7/30/22 - Omaha, NE @ Maha Festival

8/26/22 - Málaga, Spain @ Canela Party Festival

9/06/22 - Grand Rapids, MI @ The Intersection #*

9/07/22 - Urbana, IL @ The Canopy Club #*

9/08/22 - Madison, WI @ The Sylvee #*

9/09/22 - Columbia, MO @ The Blue Note #*

9/10/22 - Oklahoma City, OK @ Tower Theatre #*

9/12/22 - New Orleans, LA @ The Civic Theatre *

9/13/22 - Pensacola, FL @ Vinyl Music Hall #*

9/14/22 - Orlando, FL @ The Plaza Live *

9/16/22 - St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live *

9/17/22 - Jacksonville, FL @ Intuition Ale Works #*

9/18/22 - Birmingham, AL @ Saturn *

9/19/22 - Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade #*

9/21/22 - Charlottesville, VA @ The Jefferson Theater #*

9/22/22 - Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live #*

9/23/22 - New Haven, CT @ Toad's Place #*

9/24/22 - Providence, RI @ Fete Music Hall #*

9/25/22 - South Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground #*

10/12/22 - Leeds, UK @ Leeds Beckett Students Union

10/13/22 - Manchester, UK @ O2 Ritz

10/14/22 - London, UK @ The Roundhouse

10/16/22 - Glasgow, UK @ SWG3 Galvanizers

10/17/22 - Dublin, IE @ Academy 2

10/19/22 - Brighton, UK @ Chalk

10/20/22 - Bristol, UK @ SWX

10/21/22 - Birmingham, UK @ O2 Institute

10/23/22 - Paris, FR @ Backstage

10/24/22 - Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique

10/25/22 - Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg

10/26/22 - Köln, DE @ Bürgerhaus Stollwerck

10/28/22 - Berlin, DE @ So36

10/29/22 - Warsaw, PL @ Hybrydy

10/30/22 - Prague, CZ @ Rock Cafe

11/1/22 - Milan, IT @ Bloom

11/2/22 - Munich, DE @ Strom

11/3/22 - Hamburg, DE @ Gruenspan

11/5/22 - Copenhagen, DK @ Pumpehuset

+ with support from Sheer Mag

^ with support from Pinkshift

! with support from Casper Skulls

‡ with support from Angel Du$t

$ with support from Oceanator

# with support from Palehound

* with support from The OBGMs