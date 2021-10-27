VIDEO: Olivia Rodrigo Confirms She is Working on A New Album on KIMMEL

Olivia Rodrigo sat down with Jimmy Kimmel last night to talk about the massive success of her new album, "Sour", meeting Joe Biden, and taking dating advice from Alanis Morissette. She also confirmed that she is currently working on her sophomore album but would not reveal the new project's title.

"It's my little secret. I'm still kind of working on the rest of it," she shared with Kimmel.

Watch the full interview below!

Olivia Rodrigo is an American actress and singer. She is known for her roles as Paige Olvera on the Disney Channel series Bizaardvark and Nini Salazar-Roberts on the Disney+ series High School Musical: The Series. Rodrigo wrote songs for the High School Musical: The Series soundtrack including "All I Want" and co-wrote "Just for a Moment." In 2020, Rodrigo signed with Interscope and Geffen Records. She released her debut single "Drivers License" in January 2021.

"Driver's License," was, for a time, the most-listened-to streaming song on the planet. It revolves around a teenager getting her license on the same day she loses the love of her life. She says the song is rooted in real life, recalling her own breakup.