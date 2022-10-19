Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Okay Kaya Shares 'Inside of a Plum' Visual Made By DALL·E 2 AI Technology

Her upcoming world-building album, SAP, will be out November 4.

Music News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 19, 2022  

Okay Kaya, aka Kaya Wilkins, shares an intoxicating video for her new single "Inside of a Plum," a song inspired by ketamine therapy from her upcoming world-building album, SAP, out November 4th on Jagjaguwar.

"The doctor said ketamine treatment could interrupt behavioral patterns by growing new literal physical branches in your brain, providing cognitive flexibility," Kaya explains. "My doctor described the brain as a snow globe and the treatment as a fresh layer of snow enabling new slopes. Mood-riding."

The FADER, who premiered the video and profiled Kaya today, is calling it "trippy and psychedelic" saying "she bridged the gap between imagination and technology."

For the song's video, made in collaboration with acclaimed visual artist Austin Lee, Kaya fed thousands of images and text to DALL·E 2 - OpenAI to create new images which were then once again changed through the AI system. "I wanted to explore what it would be like to be the ripple, move through. Whether it's mundane objects, zoomed in on the natural or magical imagery and shapes," Kaya expounds.

"Even my subconscious is self-conscious," Kaya sings on the track, giving us a sense of the mental state she entered while making SAP, which she wrote, engineered, and produced alone, sometimes spending weeks at a time without social interaction.

SAP is a concept album about consciousness in which Okay Kaya focuses her trademark combination of abstraction and wit on what happens to her mind unaccompanied, on her tendency to feel less like a human and more like the sticky secretion of a tree. It conjures a world of sticky-membraned creatures reminiscent of the characters in old Gumby cartoons, but wet and glistening.

Watch the new music video here:

Tour Dates

11/3 - Oslo, NO @ Blaa Oslo

11/5 - Berlin, DE @ Pitchfork Music Festival Berlin at Festsaal Kreuzberg

11/12 - London, UK @ Pitchfork Music Festival London at Colour Factory

11/15 - Stockholm, SE @ Debaser/Bar Brooklyn

11/19 - Copenhagen, DK @ Hotel Cecil

11/20 - Paris, FR @ Pitchfork Music Festival Paris at Trianon w/ Tirzah

11/26 - Antwerp, BE @ Filter Festival

12/8 - Paris, FR @ Musée d'Orsay (Kaya Wilkins performance)

After releasing her Spellemann Award winning album Watch This Liquid Pour Itself in January of 2020, Kaya left her home in New York and moved to Europe to create and show her various interdisciplinary exhibitions. Among others, she made an installation that amplified music made underwater and an interactive sculpture based on Jungian sandplay therapy for children. Between her art exhibitions and museum performances, Kaya recorded through lockdowns by herself in the loaned studios of generous friends.

Okay Kaya's investigations of mind-body come along with seductive dance beats, unpredictable interlocking synths, delicate soft guitars, and close-to-the-mike R&B whispering. But Kaya likes her falsettos cracking and her soul-inspired hooks careening wildly, a beautiful chaos that somehow fits together.




From This Author - Michael Major


ADAPTATION to Be Released on 4K UHD For 20th AnniversaryADAPTATION to Be Released on 4K UHD For 20th Anniversary
October 18, 2022

As Charlie struggles to adapt Orlean's best-selling book 'The Orchid Thief,' he writes himself into his own movie. The various stories crash into one another, exploding into a wildly imaginative film. ADAPTATION is at once a hilarious drama and a moving comedy, now celebrating its 20th anniversary.
VIDEO: Haru Nemuri Shares 'Ikiru' Live at The Forest of RamenVIDEO: Haru Nemuri Shares 'Ikiru' Live at The Forest of Ramen
October 18, 2022

Haru recently had to postpone some of her current North American tour dates due to a positive test result for covid. Fully recovered after a 5-day quarantine, and now testing negative, her tour has resumed with an epic show in Dallas, TX. On October 20, she will headline the Soda Bar in San Diego, CA. Watch the new performance video now!
Calling Cadence Releases 'Acoustic Session, Vol. 1' EPCalling Cadence Releases 'Acoustic Session, Vol. 1' EP
October 18, 2022

For this EP, Calling Cadence’s Oscar Bugarin and Rae Cole reimagined their celebrated material from the band’s self-titled debut album in a stripped-down setting, showcasing the strength and flexibility of their arrangements and songwriting while putting their voices and playing at center stage.
Ashibah Drops Her 'You May Forget' EPAshibah Drops Her 'You May Forget' EP
October 18, 2022

Fresh off a summer filled with successes that included closing out Copenhagen’s Fluid Festival and dropping an official Beatport Sounds x Loopmasters sample pack 4 E.V.E.R, Ashibah delivers a sleek and well-polished three-track EP as the esteemed Lane 8 champions and welcomes Ashibah to his label. Listen to the new single now!
VIDEO: Petra Jasmiina Shares 'Naïve' Music VideoVIDEO: Petra Jasmiina Shares 'Naïve' Music Video
October 18, 2022

The satirical fairytale, written and directed by the artist herself, and filmed by Aleksei Postnikov (That Russian Guy Production), takes us around the city, from majestic Conservatory Gardens to gritty indie music stages, as seen through the lens of its stubbornly escapist characters - or “naïves.” Watch the new music video now!