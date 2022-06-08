VIDEO: Nieri Releases the Video for New Single 'In Our Eyes'

Nieri is the Milan-raised / LA-based artist creating fresh electronic pop that will get you dancing through the night. Nurtured by his European roots and inspired by his life in LA, Nieri is gearing up to release his debut EP.

His first single, "Beautiful Music" was a club anthem dedicated to the power and freedom of dancing the night away. On "Face", Nieri got introspective over a stuttering synth. His latest single, "In Our Eyes" is an ethereal track that explores the emotional struggle of "making it".

The song is Nieri is at his most indie-pop. Shimmering synths and dynamic beats drive the lo-fi and romantic vibe, bringing to mind hints of Robyn and Francis And The Lights. "In Our Eyes" pulses but never bursts, seamlessly balancing a subdued energy with uplifting vocals. Sweet lyrics like "we're only getting older, but youth is in our eyes", serenade the listeners while feeding their urge to dance.

For the "In Our Eyes" video, I wanted to create visuals that felt intimate, and otherworldly at the same time. The concept is "last lovers left on earth" and the video sees two lovers sharing romantic moments in what looks like a futuristic garden of Eden."

Nieri (pronounced nee-eh-ree) is a singer, songwriter, and dance pop artist out of Milan. He dreamed of making music ever since first listening to Pop icons like Madonna, George Michael, and Britney Spears. He started with performing at local venues but it was when Nieri discovered nightlife, that his affinity with dance music began. This led to work as a vocalist for DJs.

His various DJ collaborations and additional recording work allowed Nieri to sharpen his songwriting, and motivated him to make his artistic vision a reality.

His debut EP is slated for later this year. Written and recorded between LA and Stockholm, with producer Joakim Buddee, the EP will showcase Nieri's versatility as a songwriter and vocalist.

This summer, Nieri is set to perform at NYC Pride's The Conference on June 23 as well as hitting up Berlin Under A on June 29.

Watch the new music video here:

Photo credit: Billie Black