VIDEO: Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats Perform 'The Future'

Last night, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats performed their new album title track "The Future" on "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert." The appearance follows the release of the band's third studio album, The Future, which is out now on Stax Records to widespread critical praise.

"[On 'The Future'] I'm pointing the finger at greed," explains Rateliff. "It's kind of picking at the corporate world and at religion a little bit. Both of those things are severely lacking love these days. Hopefully people will realize what we're all missing is a genuine consideration and love for each other."

The new record peaked at #4 on Americana/Folk, #4 on Current Rock Albums and #7 on Current Alternative Albums charts. Following its release, lead single "Survivor" spent six weeks at #1 on Triple A Radio while "Survivor" and "Face Down In The Moment" are both Top 15 on the Americana Singles chart. The Future is now #1 on the Americana Albums chart and remains #1 on the Non-Comm Albums chart for the eleventh week.

Most recently, Rateliff and the band performed "Survivor" and "Baby I Got Your Number" on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" while also playing their tracks "Survivor," "Love Don't" and "Face Down In The Moment" on "CBS This Morning: Saturday."

Recorded at Rateliff's own Broken Creek Studio outside of Denver, The Future was produced by Bradley Cook (Bon Iver, Kevin Morby, The War on Drugs) and R.M.B.-the production trio of Rateliff, Patrick Meese (The Night Sweats) and James Barone (Beach House)-who were the team behind Rateliff's acclaimed 2020 solo album And It's Still Alright. Additional production was added by musician, engineer and producer Elijah Thompson (Father John Misty, Richard Swift) while Jenny Lewis, Jess Wolfe and Amelia Meath (Sylvan Esso) contributed backing vocals.

Earlier this year, Rateliff and the band made their debut on "Saturday Night Live" with the premiere performance of "Redemption," written for and featured in the film Palmer starring Justin Timberlake. In addition, the group appeared on "CMT Crossroads" with country singer/songwriter Margo Price while Rateliff's "Tiny Desk (Home) Concert" recently premiered at NPR Music. Following these career milestones, Rateliff released a new live album, Red Rocks 2020, which was recorded at Red Rocks Amphitheatre during Rateliff's mid-September run of socially distanced shows.

Watch the performance here: