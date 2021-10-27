VIDEO: Nathan James Releases 'Appetite' Music Video

Nathan James released his heavy hitting rock song "Appetite" on October 22nd featuring fierce vocals with melodic choruses and dark industrial tones. A perfect record for the October holiday season Nathan's main musical influences include Staind, Rob Zombie, Ozzy Osbourne, & Marilyn Manson.

"Appetite" was written by Nathan James & Nick Furlong. Nick has written and produced records for Avicii, Kygo, 5 Seconds of Summer, All Time Low, Papa Roach, Fever 333, Sleeping With Sirens & many more.

"Appetite" received strong support from Spotify, Apple Music, & YouTube Music. The single has already been picked up by multiple Spotify Editorial playlists including "All New Rock", "New Noise", "Rock Hard", "ForYou" and "Sludge".

Nathan James is an independent artist who is a "Photographer Rockstar." Nathan stands for the popular outcast with a goal to turn all life experiences good or bad into "MORE ART" through music and photography.

Hailing from the Mile High City of Denver, Colorado, Nathan James has

always been pushing out his creative energy for the world to see. Building a foundation as one of the most desired entertainment photographer behind some of the industry's most iconic shots (Lil Wayne, Justin Bieber, Machine Gun Kelly, Avril Lavigne, Post Malone & many more.

Since his burst onto the music scene in early 2020, Nathan James has already developed into a full-blown rockstar, manifesting his creative influences into a unique musical identity. It would be an understatement to say that Nathan hit the ground running. Despite the compromising circumstances of COVID-19, Nathan James has released 10 singles and amassed millions of streams across all platforms.

Nathan James has no intention of stopping his production of "MORE ART". Whether it's photography, music, or any other form of art, Nathan James is a unique presence that cannot go unnoticed. In a world full of creativity and expression, Nathan James urges people everywhere to create "MORE ART", and he's not afraid to lead by example.

Watch the new music video here: