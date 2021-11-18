VIDEO: NIKI Shares 'Split' Music Video

Fresh off the heels of her powerhouse performance at this year's acclaimed Head In The Clouds festival, Jakarta-born, LA-based singer-songwriter and producer NIKI is thrilled to release a new sonically rich single and music video called "Spilt" via 88rising.

A retro slow-burn, complete with steel guitar and NIKI's sweet rasp, "Split" sees the 22-year-old artistic force chronicling the ache of feeling split between two worlds and two homes. Written by NIKI herself and produced with frequent collaborators Jacob Ray and Bekon & The Donuts, "Split" depicts the emotional pull and turmoil the pressure to continually adapt brings. Like all her well-loved songs - NIKI has over one billion Spotify streams to date - "Split" leaves a mark.

NIKI says, "I wrote it about having to split myself between Indo and LA and feeling like I have to constantly "split the difference"/ adapt/ assimilate all the time. It's a song about home and identity or maybe the struggle to find either. It's very very personal and I hope you guys love it as much as I do!"

The music video, directed by Sean Matsuyama, is the third installment of music videos powered by Samsung from 88rising's upcoming album, Head In The Clouds 3. Shot entirely on the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, the cinematic video features a wistful NIKI in the backseat of a vintage blue Chevy Nova Wagon. NIKI longs for home while shots of her living in LA are juxtaposed with dreamy cuts of her pouring her heart out as a lounge singer.

With the help of Samsung's creative partner, global design and marketing consultancy R/GA, NIKI extended her platform to her fans, giving everyone a chance to be featured in her official music video by submitting content that shows how they feel split between two worlds #withGalaxy.

Following the hit singles BIBI's "The Weekend" and Ylona Garcia's "Don't Go Changing," "Split" is the newest single off the upcoming Head In The Clouds III, 88rising's game-changing third installation of the world-building, collaborative effort bringing together rising artists from East to West. An album of 88's closest friends, family, and collaborators that brings together listeners from around the world into the universe of the Asian-American experience, HITC3 is due out in early 2022. The collection follows the mega-successful return of 88rising's acclaimed Head In The Clouds Festival, which took place last weekend.

With over 1.3 BILLION+ streams to date, 22-year-old NIKI has slammed the door on the conventions of pop stardom-writing, recording, and producing her music on her own. Born in Jakarta and based in Los Angeles, NIKI has captured the attention of audiences around the world, earning praise from Billboard "as one of the brightest rising stars." Earning wide critical acclaim since her breakthrough EP, "Zephyr", and her debut album, "MOONCHILD", NIKI has cultivated fans around the globe with her expressive voice, personal songwriting and genre-blurring artistry, becoming a vibrant symbol of - and an advocate for - a generation of Asian musical artists.

NIKI's debut album "MOONCHILD" was released on September 10, 2020 and currently has over 172M streams to date. Complex called MOONCHILD "a full-length offering reflective of the Indonesian vocalist/songwriter/multi-instrumentalist growth and abilities." i-D shared that NIKI's storytelling on MOONCHILD was "something we can only aspire to do." To date, NIKI has garnered over 1.3B+ streams and received praises from outlets like Harper's BAZAAR, Forbes, Teen Vogue, Hypebae, and more.

With her Indonesian heritage essential to her story, she feels "a social responsibility representing Asian artists, especially as a role model for girls." For aspiring Asian and Asian American talents aiming to break cultural norms and overcome music industry under-representation, NIKI proves that the highest dreams are indeed within reach.

