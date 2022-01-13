VIDEO: Mother Mother Release New 'Hayloft' Music Video

Canada's biggest alternative-rockers Mother Mother have released a cinematic reimagining of their 2008 single, 'Hayloft I' which has been rediscovered by music fans everywhere. The single has garnered over 300 million streams and has over 800K TikTok uses.

The new video was directed by Emma Higgins (Jessie Reyez, Tegan & Sarah, etc) and brings the menacing story to life, with young lovers being threatened in the dark.

The band elaborate, "'Hayloft' is a song that took on a life of its own, thanks to our fans, both old and new. We felt that the song, and the characters within it, deserved a more thorough telling of their story; a modern visual for a song that that has been pivotal in helping us to connect with new people all over the world."

Mother Mother will be releasing a sequel track and video on January 28th, titled 'Hayloft II' as part of the deluxe version of the band's recent album Inside; both the song and video continue the story of the fan-beloved characters from the original 'Hayloft'. Pre-order the new album here. Additionally, the band just embarked on a completely sold-out U.S. tour on January 7, which will hit all major markets before wrapping up in Atlanta, GA on February 6th.

Mother Mother, comprised of Ryan Guldemond, Molly Guldemond, Jasmin Parkin, Ali Siadat and Mike Young, have had a whirlwind decade; over 1.3 billion streams and views, more than 15 million monthly listeners and rising on digital platforms and 3.1 million Shazam searches. The band had a recent feature in Rolling Stone, a performance on The Late Late Show with James Corden, and made several appearances of late in Billboard's Emerging Artist Chart, as well as topping Lyric Find's global and US lyric search charts.

In their native Canada, Mother Mother have had many top 10 singles on the alternative radio charts, including #1s for weeks on end and the crown of most airplay for any alternative act at radio for multiple years running.

Globally, the band's avid fanbase continues to grow exponentially, as their presence on TikTok organically exploded during 2020 during lockdown. A variety of songs from O My Heart and Touch Up were used virally on the platform over 325 million times, resulting in millions of streams and new followers on streaming platforms and socials.

Watch the new music video here: