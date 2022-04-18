VIDEO: Midlake Share 'Feast of Carrion' Performance Video Ahead of West Coast Tour Dates

Midlake has expanded their eagerly awaited North American headline tour by unveiling a new series of West Coast headline dates beginning June 5 at Santa Fe, NM's Meow Wolf, and then continue through the month.

Highlights include stops at Joshua Tree, CA's world-famous Pappy & Harriet's (June 8), Los Angeles, CA's iconic Troubadour (June 10), and Denver, CO's historic Bluebird Theatre (June 21). Fan Club presales via Seated are available now through Wednesday, April 20 at 10:00 pm (local). Spotify presales begin Wednesday, April 20 at 10:00 am (local). Bandsintown presales begin Thursday, April 21 at 10:00 am (local).

All remaining tickets will be released to the general public on Friday, April 22 at 10:00 am (local). For complete details and ticket information, please visit here.

The eagerly awaited North American headline tour - which officially gets underway on May 8 at Nashville, TN's 3rd & Lindsley - celebrates the recent release of Midlake's acclaimed fifth studio album, For The Sake Of Bethel Woods, available now via ATO Records in the US and Bella Union in the UK. Today sees the premiere of a captivating live performance of the LP standout, "Feast of Carrion," streaming now via YouTube.

Filmed at Dallas, TX's Modern Electric Sound Recorders by director Rett Rogers (Nicole Atkins, Nathaniel Rateliff) and co-director Barbara FG, the new video marks the latest in a multi-part series of exclusive live sessions, "Meanwhile In Texas," with previous installments including renditions of the new album's "Bethel Woods," "Meanwhile...," and the incredibly powerful "Noble."

Produced, engineered, and mixed by GRAMMY® Award-winner John Congleton (St. Vincent, Explosions in the Sky, Sharon Van Etten) at Elmwood Recording Studio in Dallas, TX, For The Sake Of Bethel Woods marks Midlake's fifth full-length release and first time recording with an outside producer.

The result is an album of immersive warmth and mystery from a landmark band once feared lost by fans, but here revivified with freshness and constancy of intent. A desire to commune with the past and connect with present, lived experience asserts itself throughout songs such as "Bethel Woods" - named of course for the site of 1969's original 37-acre Woodstock festival field - and the sky-scraping space-rock of "Exile."

That same resonant spirit is further embodied by the instantly memorable cover art, designed by pro skateboarder/filmmaker/visual artist Brian Lotti and featuring a striking photo of keyboardist/flautist Jesse Chandler's father, who tragically passed away in 2018.

Watch the new performance video here:

MIDLAKE TOUR 2022

MAY

8 - Nashville, TN - 3rd & Lindsley

10 - Washington, DC - Union Stage

11 - Philadelphia, PA - World Cafe Live (Downstairs)

13 - Woodstock, NY - Levon Helm Studios

14 - New York, NY - Bowery Ballroom

16 - Pittsburgh, PA - Thunderbird Cafe & Music Hall

17 - Louisville, KY - Headliners Music Hall

19 - St. Louis, MO - Off Broadway

20 - Kansas City, MO - recordBar

21 - Oklahoma City, OK - Beer City Music Hall



JUNE

5 - Santa Fe, NM - Meow Wolf

7 - Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom

8 - Joshua Tree, CA - Pappy & Harriet's

10 - Los Angeles, CA - Troubadour

11 - Sonoma, CA - Huichica Festival *

12 - San Francisco, CA - The Chapel

15 - Portland, OR - Doug Fir Lounge

16 - Seattle, WA - The Triple Door

17 - Vancouver, BC - Hollywood Theatre

19 - Salt Lake City, UT - The State Room

21 - Denver, CO - Bluebird Theatre

22 - Fort Collins, CO - Washington's



SEPTEMBER

4 - Birmingham, UK - Mosely Folk Festival *

6 - Istanbul, TU - Zorlu PSM %100 Studio



NOVEMBER

2 - Utrecht, NL - Ronda

4 - Groningen, NL - De Oosterpoort

6 - Copenhagen, DK - Pumpehuset

7 - Stockholm, SW - Nalen

8 - Oslo, NO - Vulkan Arena

9 - Gothenburg, SW - Pustervik



* FESTIVAL PERFORMANCE