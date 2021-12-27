VIDEO: Michael Bublé Teases New Music Release

Fresh off his annual holiday run, Michael Bublé has teased the release of a new single!

Watch the animated video announcement, featuring a snippet of the new track, below!

Michael Bublé's Christmas has sold over 16 million albums these last ten years with over 4 billion streams around the world. For the last ten years, the songs from Bublé's Christmas have been omnipresent in homes, households, stores and restaurants. His voice has literally become the soundtrack to the season.

Michael Bublé is a multi-platinum, multi-Grammy, multi-Juno award winning artist who has had four #1 albums, numerous hit singles and 8 sold out world tours.

Watch the new announcement here: