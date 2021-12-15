VIDEO: Marie Osmond Sings 'The Prayer' on the KELLY CLARKSON SHOW

Marie Osmond appeared on The Kelly Clarkson show yesterday to perform her rendition of "The Prayer", which was heard on her recently-released album, "Unexpected".

Watch the performance, which also featured America's Got Talent finalist Daniel Emmet, below!

Osmond announced the album, which she co-produced with Jerry Williams and Dave Reitzas, through the release of the lead single, "Unexpected Song" from the musical Song and Dance. With theatrical credits that include Anna Leonowens in the Broadway production of The King and I, Osmond also performs numbers from Into the Woods, West Side Story, The Sound of Music and more.

Unexpected harkens to an era where music was live with incredible orchestras and conductors. Osmond, who has 20 years of opera training, is accompanied by The Prague Symphony Orchestra on the album, which features songs in Italian, French and Czech. "With effortless clarity and tone, Osmond ranges from powerful to delicate (Parade)" on tracks like "Nessun Dorma" from the Italian opera Turnadot.

Osmond has spent six iconic decades in the entertainment business performing as a successful singer, television performer, actor, author, entrepreneur and public speaker. She is a multiple gold and platinum-selling artist and CMA winner, garnering numerous Billboard chart-topping singles and albums and three New York Times Bestselling books. Osmond has entertained millions throughout the world through television, radio, film, literature, live concerts and Broadway.

Watch the performance here: