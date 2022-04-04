VIDEO: Maren Morris Performs NPR Tiny Desk (At Home) Concert

Country star Maren Morris performed at the Tiny Desk, in the latest in NPR Music's ongoing quarantine concert series.

The concert features performances of "Circles Around This Town," "I Can't Love You Anymore, "Background Music," and "The Bones." Morris recently released her album, "Humble Request."

Produced by frequent collaborator Greg Kurstin (Adele, Paul McCartney, Foo Fighters) and written alongside her husband Ryan Hurd, Julia Michaels, Jimmy Robbins, Natalie Hemby, Laura Veltz and Jon Green on Busbee's piano, Humble Quest is Maren's most genuine collection of songs, tracing her journey to embrace the imperfections in her life through snapshots of her rises and falls, overshares, lullabies, wine-soaked conversations with one old friend and a final goodbye to another one.

The Tiny Desk is working from home for the foreseeable future. NPR Music's Tiny Desk (home) concerts, bring you performances from across the country and the world. It's the same spirit - stripped-down sets, an intimate setting - just a different space.

Watch the new performance here: