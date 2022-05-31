VIDEO: Marcus King Reveals Tarantino-Inspired Video for 'Hard Working Man'

Marcus King has just released a heist movie themed official music video for new album Young Blood's first single 'Hard Working Man'. The Tarantino inspired clip, which was premiered today with RELIX, stars King as a hard-working man just trying to make an honest buck, who gets embroiled in a web of violence, motivated by money and a mysterious love interest.

The video soundtracks King's red hot guitar playing and soulful singing which have drawn critical acclaim from Mojo, Uncut, The Sun, New York Times and Spin. Rolling Stone Magazine describe the track exploding "with an FM radio chorus, a chunky guitar riff, and enough cowbell to satisfy Christopher Walken."

Marcus King, the 26-year-old Grammy nominated innovative songwriter and phenomenal performer, is soon to become rock royalty with the release of Young Blood, a timeless concoction of swaggering rock and supersonic soul, drawing on his most stadium-sized rock influences.

Despite challenging personal circumstances, King has made his most accomplished work to date. One of his biggest fans - and album producer - Dan Auerbach, exclaimed. "Music runs so deep in Marcus' blood he might not even realise how born to do this he is. He's the real deal."

King and Auerbach set out to capture the classic power trio sound, which was pioneered in the late '60s and '70s, with a distinct sonic triad of bass, drums and guitar. The album was recorded at Auerbach's Easy Eye Sound Studio in Nashville summer 2021, with acclaimed musicians including Chris St. Hilaire on drums and Nick Movshon on bass. Songs were written by King and Auerbach in collaboration with legends such as Desmond Child and Angelo Petraglia, noted for their work with bands from Aerosmith to Kings of Leon.

King has been an outlier from the very beginning. A fourth-generation musician from Greenville, SC, who learned guitar at age 3 from his blues rock musician father Marvin King. He navigated troublesome school years to quickly become known as one of the most promising young artists of our time. He followed his breakout success with The Marcus King Band, with his Auerbach produced 2020 solo album debut, El Dorado. It garnered a GRAMMY® Award nomination in the category of "Best Americana Album" and critical praise from NPR to Rolling Stone.

King will continue to tear up the rulebook with the release Young Blood, redefining the route to modern rock stardom with a timeless sound and a singular voice, equal parts grease and grit, set to soon establish him as one of the most soulful vocalists of his generation.

Marcus King is currently on a world tour with headline dates across the US, UK and Europe. He has just announced a further huge run of shows across the USA for the autumn including two nights at New York's Beacon, Nashville's legendary Ryman and Atlanta's Tabernacle. For more information please visit here.

Young Blood will be released August 26 on Rick Rubin's American Records/Republic Records/Snakefarm. Pre-order available here.

GRAMMY® Award-nominated artist, performer and songwriter, Marcus King was downright destined to play music. By eight-years-old, the fourth generation Greenville, SC, native performed alongside pops, grandpa and his uncles for the first time. Logging thousands of miles on the road as The Marcus King Band, he established himself with unparalleled performance prowess and a dynamic live show.

During 2020, he linked up with Dan Auerbach [The Black Keys] and cut his solo debut, El Dorado, garnering a GRAMMY® Award nomination in the category of "Best Americana Album". Beyond praise from NPR, American Songwriter and more, Rolling Stone christened it "excellent", and Associated Press went as far as to claim, "El Dorado already stands out as a definite high point of 2020".

With unparalleled performance prowess and a dynamic live show, King has sold out historic venues from The Beacon to The Filmore. He has opened for Chris Stapleton, Greta Van Fleet, and Nathaniel Rateliff and graced the bills of Stagecoach, Fuji Rock, Rock Werchter and more. Along the way, he caught the attention of Rick Rubin and signed to American Recordings. He also recently launched his own signature Orange guitar amplifier, the MK Ultra, which sold out before it even hit the stores.

Plugged into his old man's dusty amp with a '59 Les Paul in hand, Marcus set out to make a rock 'n' roll record in 2022. He didn't disguise his ambitions at all. He didn't hold back. He didn't think about anything but writing from the gut, shooting from the hip and playing straight from the heart. Joined by Auerbach, he made the kind of rock 'n' roll record that makes arenas and asses shake, and it's called Young Blood.

Watch the new music video here:

Tour Dates

JUN 23 THU - Fairview Park - Dublin, Ireland*

JUN 25 SAT - Alexandra Palace - London, United Kingdom*

JUN 26 SUN - The Globe - Cardiff, United Kingdom

JUN 28 TUE - O2 Apollo Manchester - Manchester, United Kingdom*

JUN 29 WED - O2 Apollo Manchester - Manchester, United Kingdom*

JUN 30 THU - Rock City - Nottingham, United Kingdom

*with Greta Van Fleet