VIDEO: Madison Cunningham Performs on THE TONIGHT SHOW

Acclaimed artist Madison Cunningham performed her Grammy-nominated song "Life According To Raechel" last night on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" alongside a stringed quintet.

Revealer is out now on Verve Forecast and continues to receive critical praise.

Watch Cunningham's recent performances on "CBS Saturday Morning," "Jimmy Kimmel Live!," NPR Music "Tiny Desk," "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" Off-Air" and "The Late Late Show with James Corden."

Cunningham has also recently been featured in Guitar Player, Premier Guitar, Acoustic Guitar and more.

Additionally, listen to her recent interviews with "Object of Sound," "5 With Guy" and "Minnie Questions."

Cunningham has been nominated for Best Folk Album for her latest album Revealer and Best American Roots Performance for "Life According To Raechel" at the upcoming 65th Annual Grammy Awards. This marks the Los Angeles singer-songwriter and guitarist's third and fourth Grammy nominations, having previously earned nods for Best Folk Album for Wednesday (Extended Edition) and Best Americana Album for Who Are You Now.

Watch the new music video here: