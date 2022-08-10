Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Machine Gun Kelly Performs 'god save me' For VEVO

The new performance is now streaming on Machine Gun Kelly's YouTube channel.

Music News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 10, 2022  

Vevo, the world's leading music video network, announces the release of multi-platinum recording artist Machine Gun Kelly's Official Live Performance of "god save me." Vevo's Official Live Performances are the result of close creative collaboration with artists and their teams, resulting in a series of very special exclusive performances. "god save me" follows Machine Gun Kelly's previous Vevo performances of "more than life (featuring glaive)," "twin flame" and "fake love don't last (featuring Iann Dior)."

Official Live Performances are the flagship original content for Vevo, working with the biggest names in music - they are the result of close creative collaboration with artists and their teams, resulting in a series of very special exclusive performances. Specifically tailored creatives meant to fit the vision of each individual artist chosen, these performances connect artists with their global audience of fans adding to their visual library.

"Our team had a great time working on such an exciting creative with Machine Gun Kelly," says JP Evangelista, Vevo's SVP of Content, Programming & Marketing, "His enthusiasm at every stage of production was truly infectious - it was a true pleasure to work with such an involved artist. MGK's energy was next level and we are all really pleased with the finished videos. "

An electric live performer who is currently finishing up his Mainstream Sellout Tour with a sold-out hometown show at FirstEnergy Stadium (Cleveland Browns) on August 13, Machine Gun Kelly closely collaborated with Vevo's team to create a completely bespoke set that balances rock and roll and high fashion. "god save me" starts off slow and steady, reeling viewers in with a false sense of calm. As the camera pans out, it becomes clear that there's more to this performance than meets the eye: Machine Gun Kelly is suddenly surrounded by ghoulish figures in black robes, their faces completely covered by mirrored fabric. Another quick pan in and the figures have disappeared, making their way behind him and starting a mosh pit.

ABOUT VEVO: Vevo is the world's leading music video network, connecting an ever-growing global audience to high quality music video content for more than a decade. Founded by Universal Music Group and Sony Music Entertainment in 2009, Vevo offers fans worldwide a vast array of premium content to choose from, showcasing official music videos alongside a constantly developing lineup of live performances and innovative original programming. From top superstars to rising new talents, Vevo brings incomparable cross-promotional support to artists across the musical spectrum, at every stage of their careers.

Vevo has consistently evolved over the past decade to lead within today's ever-changing media landscape, embracing partnerships with a number of leading distribution platforms to deliver extraordinary content within ad-supported environments. With more than 25B views across television, desktop and mobile devices each month, Vevo brings music videos to the world - when, where, and how fans want them.

Vevo is available on YouTube, Samsung, Samsung TV Plus, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Echo Show, PlutoTV, Apple TV, Roku, Comcast (Xfinity X1 and Xfinity Flex), VIZIO, Sky (NowTV and SkyQ), Foxxum, XITE, NetRange, Redbox, T-Mobile Play, Virgin Media, Xumo, Telstra, Foxtel, Fetch, Rogers, Shaw, Local Now, and Vewd.

Watch the new performance video here:

VIDEO: Machine Gun Kelly Performs 'god save me' For VEVO
Click Here to Watch the Video!play




From This Author - Michael Major


VIDEO: Patrick Holland Shares 'Puzzled Thought' Music Video
August 10, 2022

With the album out now and a U.S. tour with Tonstartssbandht and ZOPA starting soon, Patrick Holland shares a video for album highlight “Puzzled Thought.' “‘Puzzled Thought’ is about getting lost in mundane distractions. Watch the new music video now! Plus, check out upcoming tour dates!
zzzahara to Release Debut Album 'Liminal Spaces'
August 10, 2022

Liminal Spaces, the debut album from Los Angeles-based queer guitarist and songwriter zzzahara, has been announced along with a new song, “lust” alongside a video. The new track follows initial offerings “bulletproof,” featuring Los Angeles-based musician and producer Mareux, and “get out of la.” Watch the new music video now!
BEACON Share New Single 'Pay My Debts'
August 10, 2022

Beacon are returning with another track from their forthcoming album, Along the Lethe, via Apparent Movement. “Pay My Debts” is emblematic of the effortless genre-blending heard across the upcoming record: thick R&B grooves sashay through incandescent synth hooks and a tactile, rhythmic atmosphere. Plus, check out tour dates!
Secret Machines Announce Self-Titled LP Digital Reissue
August 10, 2022

Secret Machines will release a digital reissue of their highly acclaimed self-titled record, remastered by Simon Scott (Slowdive) and originally released on October 14, 2008 via TSM Recordings with original members Brandon Curtis (vocals, bass, keys) and Josh Garza (drums), with Phil Karnats (guitar).
Santigold Shares 'Shake' Single
August 10, 2022

“Shake” follows the release of “High Priestess” “Nothing” and “Ain’t Ready” from Spirituals. Produced by SBTRKT, this song is a celebration of human resilience. The accompanying video for “Shake” is one of Santigold’s most daring visual statements. Watch the new music video now! Plus, check out upcoming tour dates.