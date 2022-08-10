VIDEO: Machine Gun Kelly Performs 'god save me' For VEVO

Vevo, the world's leading music video network, announces the release of multi-platinum recording artist Machine Gun Kelly's Official Live Performance of "god save me." Vevo's Official Live Performances are the result of close creative collaboration with artists and their teams, resulting in a series of very special exclusive performances. "god save me" follows Machine Gun Kelly's previous Vevo performances of "more than life (featuring glaive)," "twin flame" and "fake love don't last (featuring Iann Dior)."

Official Live Performances are the flagship original content for Vevo, working with the biggest names in music - they are the result of close creative collaboration with artists and their teams, resulting in a series of very special exclusive performances. Specifically tailored creatives meant to fit the vision of each individual artist chosen, these performances connect artists with their global audience of fans adding to their visual library.

"Our team had a great time working on such an exciting creative with Machine Gun Kelly," says JP Evangelista, Vevo's SVP of Content, Programming & Marketing, "His enthusiasm at every stage of production was truly infectious - it was a true pleasure to work with such an involved artist. MGK's energy was next level and we are all really pleased with the finished videos. "

An electric live performer who is currently finishing up his Mainstream Sellout Tour with a sold-out hometown show at FirstEnergy Stadium (Cleveland Browns) on August 13, Machine Gun Kelly closely collaborated with Vevo's team to create a completely bespoke set that balances rock and roll and high fashion. "god save me" starts off slow and steady, reeling viewers in with a false sense of calm. As the camera pans out, it becomes clear that there's more to this performance than meets the eye: Machine Gun Kelly is suddenly surrounded by ghoulish figures in black robes, their faces completely covered by mirrored fabric. Another quick pan in and the figures have disappeared, making their way behind him and starting a mosh pit.

