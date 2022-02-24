VIDEO: MALIA Releases Stunning 'Only One' Video

MALIA has released a stunning video for her new single 'Only One', taken from her forthcoming EP What's After 'I Love You?' out March 4th via Black Sea Music.

The video premiered with Clash who featured the song as their Track Of The Day and said, "MALIA had her heart broken - but what came later was more important. The alt-R&B artist saw a relationship disintegrate before her eyes, turning to music in order to channel her feelings. New EP 'What's After 'I Love You'?' brings these emotions into one place, a cathartic return that turns heartbreak into triumph... New song 'Only One' is a gorgeous offering, with MALIA pouring her heart into each and every single note.

The vivid vocal is augmented by a wonderful arrangement, so packed with feeling, one that pushes her to the next level."

The enchanting alt-R&B track finds MALIA grappling with the aftermath of unrequited love. The video captures heartbreak, but also reflects the beauty of the time spent together. It finds MALIA dressed in an exquisite black dress in a grand LA mansion, with decadent furnishings of a magnificent harp, glistening chandeliers, and an almost infinite swirling staircase.

'Only One' forms part of the conceptual work surrounding heartbreak which is the What's After 'I Love You?' EP. The record chronicles the life-shattering stages after a breakup. Within it, MALIA navigates realising a love is lost, questions all she once knew to be true, and finds healing in channelling her experiences into creativity. MALIA embraces vulnerability on the record, invites us to open ourselves up to love, and shows us that beauty can come from pain.

