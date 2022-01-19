VIDEO: Lizzy McAlpine Releases 'All My Ghosts' Music Video

five seconds flat, the forthcoming album from rising artist Lizzy McAlpine, is set for release on April 8 on Harbour Artists & Music / AWAL Recordings. Fans can pre-order the record here.

In conjunction, McAlpine debuts her new single "all my ghosts" alongside an accompanying video, which premiered earlier today as Zane Lowe's World First on Apple Music. Directed by Gus Black (Phoebe Bridgers, Sheryl Crow), the video marks McAlpine's latest visual entry in what will culminate in a short film incorporating her previously released videos for "erase me" and "doomsday." Written by McAlpine, the short film is also due for release on April 8.

Additionally, McAlpine is slated to perform on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" on January 27, following her U.S. television debut on ABC's "Jimmy Kimmel Live!."

The new music has already begun to receive praise; NPR Music featured "doomsday" in All Things Considered New Mix while Teen Vogue proclaimed, "The Philadelphia-based songstress charges on the dark, mid-tempo track." Rolling Stone added, "['erase me'] has just the right combination of the singer/songwriter vibe with a cinematic crescendo that makes the song a perfect fit for radio and even Top 40. Give this track and the artist a chance, you'll be playing this one on loop very quickly."

McAlpine takes five seconds flat in a bold new direction, using her evocative lyrics to create a story arc about heartbreak. The new music finds McAlpine stepping into her own as an artist, building on her past while looking toward the future. "I want to give my fans something different with each record, because I'm different each record," notes McAlpine. "I want to always be growing and moving forward as an artist."

Predominantly produced by Philip Etherington and Ehren Ebbage, the 14-track album was recorded in Eugene, OR and at The Laundry Pile in Los Angeles. five seconds flat also includes contributions from Grammy-Award winners FINNEAS and Jacob Collier as well as Ben Kessler and Laura Elliot.

McAlpine is also set for an extensive run of North American tour dates with dodie. The shows kick off in early February and include performances at New York's Kings Theatre, Nashville's Ryman Auditorium, Chicago's Riviera Theater and Philadelphia's The Fillmore as well as multiple shows at Los Angeles' The Theatre at Ace Hotel. Full tour routing can be found below.

Born outside Philadelphia, McAlpine originally gained recognition when she began to share original songs and covers on Soundcloud and YouTube. In 2020, McAlpine released her debut album, Give Me A Minute, chronicling the beginning and end of a romantic relationship. With now over 100 million streams to date on DSPs, McAlpine has gained notable supporters on social media, including Phoebe Bridgers, Finneas, Rostam, Clairo, Yebba, Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, Lennon Stella, Ben Platt and more.

Watch the new music video here:

Tour Dates

February 7, 2022-Chicago, IL-Riviera Theater*

February 9, 2022-Milwaukee, WI-The Eagles Club*

February 11, 2022-St. Louis, MO-Delmar Hall*

February 13, 2022-Nashville, TN-Ryman Auditorium*

February 14, 2022-Indianapolis, IN-Egyptian Room at Old National Centre*

February 15, 2022-Columbus, OH-Newport Music Hall*

February 16, 2022-Royal Oak, MI-Royal Oak Music Theatre*

February 18, 2022-Toronto, ON-History*

February 19, 2022-Montréal, QC-Virgin Mobile Corona Theatre*

February 20, 2022-Montréal, QC-Virgin Mobile Corona Theatre*

February 22, 2022-Philadelphia, PA-The Fillmore Philadelphia*

February 24, 2022-New York, NY-Kings Theatre*

February 25, 2022-Boston, MA- Orpheum Theatre*

February 28, 2022-Silver Spring, MD-The Fillmore Silver Spring*

March 1, 2022-Charlotte, NC-The Underground*

March 2, 2022-Atlanta, GA-Tabernacle*

March 4, 2022-Ft. Lauderdale, FL-Revolution*

March 5, 2022-Orlando, FL-Plaza Live*

March 9, 2022-Houston, TX-House of Blues*

March 10, 2022-Austin, TX-Emo's*

March 11, 2022-Dallas, TX- House of Blues*

March 13, 2022-Denver, CO-Ogden Theatre*

March 14, 2022-Salt Lake City, UT-The Union*

March 18, 2022-Vancouver, BC-Vogue Theatre*

March 19, 2022-Seattle, WA-The Moore Theatre*

March 21, 2022-Portland, OR-Crystal Ballroom*

March 23, 2022-San Francisco, CA-The Warfield*

March 24, 2022-Los Angeles, CA-The Theatre at Ace Hotel*

March 25, 2022-Los Angeles, CA-The Theatre at Ace Hotel*

*with dodie