VIDEO: Liz Cass Releases Video for New Single 'Human'

Liz Cass has released the video for her new single 'Human'. The video premiered with NOTION who said "Liz Cass is an artist not afraid to wear her heart on her musical sleeve... electronic orchestral tones offer an ethereal quality to the singer's work, alongside her knack for storytelling."

The video has been recorded live at the Rainbow Wood Studio in Bath, where Liz wrote the song with producer Ed Graves, who also plays synths in the video. They are joined by Dan Lewis-Neale on drums, who also features heavily on her forthcoming debut album The Words out later this year via Ultra Records.

'Human' is a raw and honest pop song about dealing with personal struggles and battling anxiety. The live performance further accentuates the touching vocals of Liz among the warm bass swells, shimmering synths and a propulsive rhythm in the chorus which all brings comforting positivity to a song written in dark times.

Regarding the single Liz says, "'Human' was one of the first songs I wrote in 2021. It came off the back of the second lockdown which had more of an effect on me and made me feel more isolated than the first one early on in the pandemic. I guess the sentiments of the lyrics are that we are all just human and muddling through. Some take it harder than others and struggle more, but we shouldn't really compare our coping strategies with other people.

"I was far too much in my own head at that time whereas I felt like the first lockdown was a much needed breather and I threw myself into writing music. I got to a point where I didn't even want to make music at home anymore as I associated it with something negative. When things opened up again I was straight down to the studio in Bath to write with my producer Ed Graves. I had a lot of pent up feelings to get off my chest and we wrote 'Human'. It wasn't originally intended for the album as I thought it was finished but it's become one of the most important songs on there for me."

'Human' follows the release of 'Killers' last year, both taken from her forthcoming debut album. 'Killers' is another stunning display of the heartfelt songwriting of Liz Cass. The expansive alt-pop track features a wide-ranging vocal display among beautiful electronic orchestral tones.

The track was championed by Wonderland Magazine who said, "Gently easing us into an alt-pop soundscape filled with minimalist production and building synths, the artist puts her soothing vocals on full display while addressing mental health through emotive lyricism." A Matador remix of the track proved a radio hit with spins on Radio 1 and BBC 6Music.

Liz will be performing songs from her debut album live in London at Laylow on May 8th. Fans can apply for entry to the limited capacity performance via her Instagram.

With her heart laid bare on the forthcoming debut album, Liz Cass propels her songs straight from the soul. With intimate insights into the singer projected through captivating sounds ranging from rich atmospheric electronics to huge pop hits, the album is sure to win over the hearts and minds of fans around the world.

Watch the new music video here: