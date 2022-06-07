VIDEO: Little Big Town Releases New Music Video for 'Hell Yeah'

Multi-Platinum-selling, country super group Little Big Town, consisting of Karen Fairchild, Kimberly Schlapman, Phillip Sweet, and Jimi Westbrook, release the official music video for current radio single, "Hell Yeah."

Directed by Blair Getz Mezibov, the "Hell Yeah" video, like the song, brings LBT's Sweet to forefront. Sweet, playing the role of the recently broken-hearted, is taken out by friends (Fairchild, Schlapman, and Westbrook) to an if-you-know-you-know bar and dance hall for a night of fun to get over an ex. Little Big Town gave fans an early look at the new video with an exclusive premiere on Facebook, and it is available everywhere to view now.

"We loved working with Blair on this video," says Karen Fairchild. "Is there anything better than a found place in the middle of nowhere that is actually the coolest club in town? Throw some tequila and dirty dancing in the mix and it's a party. I love a heartbreak song that can still make you feel good."

Written by Little Big Town members Sweet and Westbrook with Tyler Hubbard and Corey Crowder, "Hell Yeah" is playing on country radio now and serves as the first track from the GRAMMY Award-winning band's forthcoming studio album. CMT says the song "combines a mellow groove with a lyrical twist about heartbreak," while Billboard notes, "the quartet's always air-tight harmonies lead on this deceptively upbeat track."

Little Big Town is set to wrap up The Bandwagon Tour with Miranda Lambert this weekend before joining the EAGLES on all dates of their European stadium tour this summer. This fall, the band will be joining Wynonna on select dates of The Judds: The Final Tour.

GRAMMY, ACM, CMA, and AMA Award-winning group, Little Big Town -- consisting of members Karen Fairchild, Phillip Sweet, Kimberly Schlapman, and Jimi Westbrook -- first entered the music scene more than 20 years ago with hit songs "Boondocks," "Bring It On Home," "Good As Gone" and the GRAMMY-nominated "Little White Church."

The bands breakthrough albums Tornado and Pain Killer produced multiple #1 singles, including "Pontoon," "Tornado," and "Day Drinking," as well as the history-making, best-selling country single of the year (2015) "Girl Crush." 2017's, The Breaker, debuted #1 on the Billboard Country Charts and Top 10 (No. 4) on the Billboard 200 to critical acclaim. The album features their GRAMMY-winning, multi-week #1 single, "Better Man," as well as the 2019 GRAMMY-nominated, "When Someone Stops Loving You."

Critically acclaimed and GRAMMY-nominated "The Daughters," "Over Drinking," and hit single "Wine, Beer, Whiskey" are the latest from the bands self-produced ninth studio album Nightfall which was released at the top of the Billboard Country Charts in January of 2020. To date "Wine, Beer, Whiskey" has reached global streams of over 375 Million. The bands tenth studio album is set for release later this year.

Watch the new music video here: