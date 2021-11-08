VIDEO: Latto Shares New 'Soufside' Music Video

Atlanta-based rapper Latto (formerly Mulatto) has shared her melodic and catchy new single and video "Soufside" via RCA Records. This is the second single from her forthcoming project following "Big Energy'' released last month, and a viral freestyle on LA Leakers last week.

This release comes out alongside her feature on Halle Berry's Bruised soundtrack and her two 2021 Soul Train Awards nominations for Chris Brown's "Go Crazy (Remix)" with Young Thug, Lil Durk and Future. At the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) she performed a sneak peek snippet of "Big Energy" prior to its release along with performances of "Bitch From Da Souf" and "Muwop on their Extended Play Stage. In addition to her VMAs performance debut, she received her first VMA nomination for "MTV Push Performance of the Year" for "Sex Lies."

She was also nominated for "Best New Artist" and "Best Female Hip-Hop Artist" at the 2021 BET Awards. Recently, Latto performed a medley of "Big Energy" and "Soufside" at the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards. Earlier this year, Latto released "The Biggest," the first official release under her new moniker and of 2021 that explained the 22-year-old rapper's reasoning for the stage name change, her intentions and moving forward with this new phase of her career.

With all the accolades and awards nominations continuing to mount, it's clear that Latto is still that bitch. From her recent appearance on LA Leakers with her viral freestyle to her feature on F9: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack alongside Lil Durk and Don Toliver for "Fast Lane" to her energetic sets at festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Lyrical Lemonade's Summer Smash, she continues to elevate.

Her hit track "Bitch From Da Souf (Remix)" featuring Saweetie & Trina is RIAA-certified Platinum and her track "Muwop" featuring Gucci Mane is RIAA-certified Gold, making Latto the first ever female solo rapper from Atlanta to go RIAA-certified Gold or Platinum. Her 2020 major label debut album Queen of Da Souf, along with the extended version, has garnered over 700 million streams worldwide. Throughout the past two years, Latto's been praised, featured and interviewed by various press outlets including NPR, Billboard, FADER, XXL, Complex, Vogue, ELLE, Interview Magazine, The New York Times Style Magazine, Cosmopolitan, Allure, GQ, PAPER, ESSENCE, Pitchfork, Noisey and more.

Raised in Atlanta, GA, 22-year-old rising rapper Latto has been making a name for herself since she was 10 years old. The Rap Game Season One winner has continually released music since 2016 and signed with RCA Records in 2020. In June 2019, Latto released her EP Big Latto, which included her breakout-hit song "Bitch From Da Souf." The December 2019 release of her follow-up project, Hit The Latto, contained the remix version of the track featuring Saweetie & Trina, the accompanying video has been viewed over 78 million times. Prior to the aforementioned, her impressive catalog of music includes Miss Mulatto (2016), Latto Let 'Em Know (2017) and Mulatto (2018).

As part of the elite new wave of female rappers, such as Flo Milli, City Girls, Saweetie and more, Latto has proven that her pen game, replete with witty and raw verses, is unmatched. Her track "Bitch From Da Souf (Remix)" featuring Saweetie and Trina went RIAA-certified Platinum, making Latto the first solo female rapper from Atlanta to accomplish this feat. The 22-year-old was also one of only two women inducted into theXXL 2020 Freshman Class, earning her another major milestone in her burgeoning career.

In August 2020 Latto released her major label debut project Queen of Da Souf and later that year also released of the extended version of the project. Combined, both versions garnered over 700 million streams worldwide and had multiple standout tracks including "In n Out" feat. City Girls, "Sex Lies" featuring Lil Baby and the now RIAA-certified Gold track "Muwop" feat. Gucci Mane. In addition to her own music, Latto has been inescapable; from her cameo in Cardi B's iconic "WAP" video featuring Megan Thee Stallion, to countless features including Chris Brown & Young Thug's "Go Crazy (Remix)" with Future and Lil Durk, Chloe & Halle's "Do It" (Remix) with Doja Cat and City Girls, NLE Choppa's "Make Em Say" and Hitmaka's "Thot Box (Remix)," she's proven that Big Latto is bigger and better than ever before.

