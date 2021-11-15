VIDEO: Kady Rain Shares 'Got Away' Music Video

Kady Rain, the Austin, TX based pop artist and multi-hyphenate has been slowly dropping tracks from her forthcoming debut album, Kady Rain. Today, following on the heels of the already released bangers "Crooked" and "Got Away," Rain is thrilled to share the "Got Away" video, which was premiered today by Under the Radar. ​

​The music video was directed by Jackie Purdue Scripps and filmed in a whirlwind 8 hour shoot in East Austin, Texas, with a diverse cast and crew local to Central Texas. Some of it was shot with Super 8 film, contributing to the edgy old-school feel. Speaking on the other faces found in the video, Rain writes: "The video involved some of my close friends and super-fans, bringing every part of the Rainicorn community together to create some magical moments!" The full album is set to be self-released on January 21, 2022.

A vibrant and vivacious superstar in the making, Kady Rain is on a mission to put Austin on the map as a pop metropolis. Though Kady has been pursuing music from an early age, it became an all-consuming passion in 2014 after an abusive relationship almost cost her her life. Kady refused to let that experience get the best of her and so she channeled her newly reinvigorated appreciation for life into her art and hoped her transformation and perseverance - both personally and artistically - would serve as inspiration for others.

With a knack for crafting lyrics and melodies that are irresistibly charming and sharp in equal measure, Kady Rain's music is the kind of pop that you don't mind having stuck in your head indefinitely, and her outrageous stage presence and rainbow aesthetic have made her a consistent live draw in Austin and beyond.

Rain's sonic diversity, from woeful ballads detailing her tumultuous past to party bangers that everyone can't help but sing and dance along to, has allowed her to find fans across the musical spectrum, and her skill at connecting to listeners by being so open about her own narrative ensures they stick around. As a result, Kady Rain's debut EP, All I Ever Wanted, led to Wolf in a Suit naming her one of the "Top Five New Indie Queens of Music," with both Ovrld and Austin.com heralding her as "Austin's next megastar." In 2018, NPR followed suit, proclaiming Kady's single "R.A.D. Moves" as their song of the summer for 2018.

She continued to release singles, play shows and build her audience, and more people in the industry started to take notice. On October 13th, 2019, her 5 year anniversary of sobriety, Kady Rain performed at ACL Festival with a full backing band and backup dancers - like a true pop star should - on the same day as Lizzo, Kasey Musgraves, Robyn, Rosalía, Banks, LANY, Mallrat and many others. In 2020, she was nominated for Best Pop Artist at the Austin Music Awards. The pandemic and quarantine of 2020 brought live performances to a complete halt, but Kady Rain was still working on music with her band and with various producers behind the scenes. She emerged in 2021 with new songs and a new sound.

Watch the new music video here: