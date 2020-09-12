VIDEO: K-Pop Group CLC Does the TikTok Dance to Their Song 'Helicopter'

The group rose to the challenge to take on the TikTok dance to their song "Helicopter."

K-Pop girl group CLC took Cosmopolitan's TikTok dance challenge, and crushed it!

Watch the group's members Seunghee, Yujin, Seungyeon, Sorn, Yeeun, Elkie, and Eunbin take on the challenge in the video here.

CLC's debut EP First Love was released on March 19, 2015 with five group members: Seunghee, Yujin, Seungyeon, Sorn and Yeeun. The remaining two members, Elkie and Eunbin, were added to the group with the release of their third EP Refresh on February 29, 2016.

