VIDEO: Jon Batiste, Pentatonix & Diane Warren Release 'Sweet (Single Edit)' Music Video

The renowned Oscar and multi-Grammy® Award-winning recording artist, songwriter and composer Jon Batiste, 3x Grammy® Award-winning and multi-Platinum-selling recording artist Pentatonix and the iconic Grammy winning and 13-time Oscar nominated songwriter Diane Warren deliver the official music video for "Sweet (Single Edit)" (Di-Namic Records/BMG) directed by Matt Earl (Doja Cat, Carlos Santana, G-Eazy, Cordae) with music and lyrics by Diane Warren.

The vibrant video, which features a cameo from Warren and sees each member of Pentatonix as animated characters throughout the clip as a crooning Batiste intermixes with them throughout an urban cityscape, made its global broadcast premiere this morning on MTV Live, MTVU, MTV Biggest Pop, BET Soul & NickMusic.

'Sweet' is like a jolt of positivity right when we need it the most. And there is no one who exudes more positivity and joy than the amazing Jon Batiste. To have both Jon and the greatest a cappella group in the world, Pentatonix on my song is a dream come true. Just in time to make everyone's Summer a little SWEETer," said Diane Warren.

"Life is full of ups and downs. Music is a gift that helps put it all in perspective. This song will find those who need it most," said Jon Batiste.

"We were so honored to collaborate with such musical titans as Jon Batiste and Diane Warren. They've brought the world so much love and joy in their music. We hope the people feel like dancin' and prancin' when they listen to "Sweet"!" said Kevin Olusola of Pentatonix.

The release of "Sweet (Single Edit)" comes on the heels of the announcement that Warren has been selected to receive an Honorary Oscar as voted by the Academy's Board of Governors. She is the first songwriter to receive an Honorary Oscar which will be presented at Academy's 13th Governors Awards in November 2022.

Last summer, Warren released Diane Warren: The Cave Sessions Vol. 1 (Di-Namic Records/BMG), which featured an all-star cast of featured guest performances such as Carlos Santana, Rita Ora, Maren Morris, John Legend and Jimmie Allen to name a few. The Cave Sessions Vol. 1.

One of the best-known musicians of his generation, virtuoso pianist, singer, bandleader, educator and television personality Jon Batiste has spent his career bringing music back to where it started-with the people.

Born into Louisiana's legendarily musical Batiste family, Jon studied at Juilliard, where he established his Stay Human band by playing around New York City's subways and in street performances he called "love riots." He developed a fluency in jazz and popular music of all stripes, collaborating with legends from Wynton Marsalis to Prince. In 2015, Jon was named bandleader and musical director of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

In 2020, his music was featured in the Disney/Pixar film Soul, for which he won an Oscar, Golden Globe, BAFTA, NAACP Image Award and Critic's Choice Award for his participation in the soundtrack alongside Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross.

Jon Batiste's latest studio album WE ARE, for which he received 11 Grammy Award nominations and ultimately won 5, was released in March 2021 to overwhelming critical acclaim. In 2022, Batiste's composing and songwriting will be featured in his large-scale, genre-melding symphonic work "American Symphony," set to premiere at Carnegie Hall.

Three-time Grammy® Award-winning and multi-platinum-selling artist Pentatonix has sold more than 10 million albums worldwide and performed for hundreds of thousands of fans at their sold out shows across the globe. Their YouTube channel boasts close to 20 million subscribers, yielding more than 5.5 billion video views.

Pentatonix has had two #1 albums on Billboard's Top 200 Chart - 2015's gold-certified self-titled album and the 2x platinum That's Christmas To Me. The group has received multiple RIAA certifications for multi-platinum, platinum and gold-selling albums and singles, a Daytime Emmy nomination, starred in three holiday specials on NBC and appeared in the feature film Pitch Perfect 2.

During the summer of 2020, Pentatonix released their At Home EP, which featured new arrangements of "Blinding Lights" (The Weeknd), "when the party's over" (Billie Eilish), "Break My Heart" (Dua Lipa) and "Dreams" (The Cranberries), before releasing two original songs, "Happy Now" and "Be My Eyes" (from their album, The Lucky Ones), as well as an arrangement and video for Tears for Fears' "Mad World."

The quintet also celebrated the end of 2020 with a new holiday collection, We Need A Little Christmas, a performance at Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade and NBC's New Year's Eve broadcast. Pentatonix released their new original album, The Lucky Ones, in February of 2021 and The Lucky Ones Deluxe in September of 2021. Most recently, the band released their 2021 holiday album, Evergreen and performed for sold out crowds on the Pentatonix: The Evergreen Christmas Tour 2021.

The newly released single joins a beyond-impressive songwriting resume that includes countless staples of modern music history including "Because You Loved Me" (Celine Dion), "Can't Fight The Moonlight" (LeAnn Rimes), "How Do I Live" (by both LeAnn Rimes and Trisha Yearwood), "I Didn't Know My Own Strength" (Whitney Houston), "I Learned From The Best" (Whitney Houston), "Love Can Move Mountains" (Celine Dion), "Can't Take That Away" (Mariah Carey), "Look Away" (Chicago), "Have You Ever" (Brandy), "I Don't Want To Miss A Thing" (Aerosmith), and dozens more.

The list of legends and icons Warren has written for, from Aretha Franklin to Willie Nelson to Reba McEntire to Cher, is jaw-dropping. But she also continues to work with many of today's most popular acts, including Beyoncé, Lady Gaga, Justin Bieber, Christina Aguilera, Snoop Dogg, Kelly Clarkson, Carrie Underwood, Jennifer Hudson, Andra Day, Demi Lovato, Common, Janelle Monáe, Zendaya, Emeli Sandé and Mickey Guyton.

She's penned nine #1 and thirty-two top 10 hits on the Billboard Hot 100, and was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2001. Warren has earned 13 Academy Award nominations, is a Grammy, Emmy and 2-time Golden Globe award winner whose songs have been featured in more than 100 motion pictures, and has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Her independent spirit has also made her a pioneer in the entertainment business: She is the sole owner of her publishing company Realsongs, the most successful female-owned and-operated business in the music industry. In 2020, Warren signed a global publishing and recordings deal with BMG. BMG administers Warren's entire Realsongs catalog outside of the U.S. and Canada.

Watch the new music video here: