VIDEO: John Mellencamp Shares 'Carolina Shag' Lyric Video

John Mellencamp is debuting the new lyric video for "Carolina Shag."

The track hails from his beloved album Scarecrow, which is being reissued via Mercury/UME and set for release November 4, featuring a wealth of bonus tracks, rarities and more. Pre-order here.

Mellencamp recently confirmed at 76-night tour across North America kicking off in February; the announcement came live from the opening of his new, permanent exhibition at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

The Live and In Person 2023 tour begins in Bloomington, Indiana and includes multiple nights in New York City, Chicago, Vancouver, Nashville, Clearwater, Minneapolis and more. See below for a complete list of dates; tickets are on sale to the general public now.

The reissue product suite includes a Super Deluxe edition (2 CDs, 180-gram LP, 7" Single, Blu-ray with ATMOS and Hi-Res Stereo mixes, booklet and lithographs); 2CD & Digital Deluxe edition; 180-gram LP and Deluxe LP. All configurations feature an all-new remix and remaster.

The Super Deluxe and 2 CD Deluxe editions include previously unreleased bonus tracks and alternate versions, a booklet full of rare photographs and all-new liner notes by acclaimed author and music critic Anthony DeCurtis. The new ATMOS mix and Digital Deluxe edition (with all bonus tracks) will also be available to stream via DSPs.

The Super Deluxe edition includes a CD of the new stereo mix of the album plus one existing bonus track, a CD of rare or previously unreleased bonus tracks, the ATMOS and hi-res stereo mix of the album and hi-res stereo bonus tracks on Blu-ray audio disc, a 180g LP of the original album with a new stereo mix (½ speed), reproduction of the original "Small Town" picture sleeve 7" vinyl single, as well as a photobook, lithographs and essay.

The LP and LP Deluxe versions feature an all-new stereo mix of the album on 180g vinyl (½ speed). The Deluxe vinyl also includes an exclusive lithograph and deluxe packaging. The 2CD/Digital Deluxe edition includes the newly remixed and remastered album plus previously unreleased bonus tracks.

His eighth studio album, Scarecrow was originally released in 1985 and is one of Mellencamp's most beloved albums. The album contains three chart topping hits-"R.O.C.K In The U.S.A. (A Salute To 60's Rock)" "Lonely Ol' Night" and "Small Town"-and reached #2 on the U.S. chart.

Mellencamp is a member of the Rock and Roll and Songwriters Halls of Fame, a recipient of the John Steinbeck Award, ASCAP Foundation's Champion Award, The Woody Guthrie Award, the Americana Music Association's Lifetime Achievement Award, and most recently, the Founders Award, the top honor assigned by the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers.

Watch the new lyric video here:

John Mellencamp-Live and In Person 2023 Tour

February 5-Indiana University Auditorium-Bloomington, IN

February 6- Indiana University Auditorium-Bloomington, IN

February 8-Ovens Auditorium-Charlotte, NC

February 10-Fox Theatre-Atlanta, GA

February 11-Jacksonville Center for the Arts | Moran Theater-Jacksonville, FL

February 13-Ruth Eckerd Hall-Clearwater, FL

February 14-Ruth Eckerd Hall-Clearwater, FL

February 15-Ruth Eckerd Hall-Clearwater, FL

February 18-Walt Disney Theater at Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts-Orlando, FL

February 19-Walt Disney Theater at Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts-Orlando, FL

February 21-Broward Center for the Performing Arts-Ft. Lauderdale, FL

February 22-Broward Center for the Performing Arts-Ft. Lauderdale, FL

February 24-Saenger Theatre-New Orleans, LA

February 25-Smart Financial Centre-Sugar Land, TX

February 26-Majestic Theatre-San Antonio, TX

February 28-Bass Concert Hall-Austin, TX

March 1-Texas Trust CU Theatre at Grande Prairie-Dallas, TX

March 11-Keller Auditorium-Portland, OR

March 13-Orpheum-Vancouver, BC

March 14-Orpheum-Vancouver, BC

March 15-Paramount Theatre-Seattle, WA

March 17-Golden Gate Theatre-San Francisco, CA

March 18-Golden Gate Theatre-San Francisco, CA

March 19-Saroyan Theatre-Fresno, CA

March 21-SAFE Credit Union Performing Arts Center-Sacramento, CA

March 22-Dolby Theatre-Los Angeles, CA

March 24-Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas-Las Vegas, NV

March 25-Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas -Las Vegas, NV

March 27-Ellie Caulkins Opera House-Denver, CO

April 3-The Midland Theatre-Kansas City, MO

April 4-The Midland Theatre-Kansas City, MO

April 6-State Theatre-Minneapolis, MN

April 7-State Theatre-Minneapolis, MN

April 8-State Theatre-Minneapolis, MN

April 10-The Riverside Theater-Milwaukee, WI

April 11-The Riverside Theater-Milwaukee, WI

April 13-Chicago Theatre-Chicago, IL

April 14-Chicago Theatre-Chicago, IL

April 17-The Kentucky Center-Louisville, KY

April 18-The Kentucky Center-Louisville, KY

April 19-Peoria Civic Center Theater-Peoria, IL

April 21-Stifel Theatre-St. Louis, MO

April 22-Stifel Theatre-St. Louis, MO

April 24-Orpheum Theatre-Memphis, TN

April 25-Orpheum Theatre-Memphis, TN

May 5-Old National Events Plaza-Evansville, IN

May 6-Old National Events Plaza-Evansville, IN

May 8-Ryman Auditorium-Nashville, TN

May 9-Ryman Auditorium-Nashville, TN

May 10-Ryman Auditorium-Nashville, TN

May 12-Aronoff Center-Cincinnati, OH

May 13-Aronoff Center-Cincinnati, OH

May 15-Embassy Theatre-Ft. Wayne, IN

May 16-Embassy Theatre-Ft. Wayne, IN

May 17-Palace Theatre-Columbus, OH

May 19-Peace Center-Greenville, SC

May 20-DPAC -Durham, NC

May 22-Benedum Center-Pittsburgh, PA

May 23-Benedum Center-Pittsburgh, PA

May 25-Playhouse Square-Cleveland, OH

May 26-Playhouse Square-Cleveland, OH

June 2-The Lyric-Baltimore, MD

June 3-Kimmel Cultural Campus-Philadelphia, PA

June 5-Beacon Theatre-New York, NY

June 6-Beacon Theatre-New York, NY

June 7-Beacon Theatre-New York, NY

June 10-Boch Center - Wang Theatre-Boston, MA

June 11-Providence Performing Arts Center-Providence, RI

June 13-Palace Theatre-Albany, NY

June 14-Landmark Theatre-Syracuse, NY

June 16-Shea's Performing Arts Center-Buffalo, NY

June 17-Masonic Temple Theatre-Detroit, MI

June 19-Massey Hall-Toronto, ON

June 21-DeVos Performance Hall-Grand Rapids, MI

June 23-Morris Performing Arts Center-South Bend, IN

June 24-Morris Performing Arts Center-South Bend, IN