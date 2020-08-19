Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Jay Gwuapo Releases 'Smoke Season Freestyle'

The track is out now via From Nothing Records/Polo Grounds Music/RCA Records.

Aug. 19, 2020  

19 year old Brooklyn-bred rapper Jay Gwuapo made a surprise drop today with his new track "Smoke Season Freestyle." It's out now via From Nothing Records/Polo Grounds Music/RCA Records.

Watch the video below!

One of NYC's rising rap stars, Gwuapo's releases this year also include, "Long Live The Woo," another tribute to his friend, the late Pop Smoke, "Dangerous" a feature on Lil Tjay's new album with "Gettin Lit" and his most recent singles with the late KJ Balla, "R8" and "Back to Back."


