VIDEO: Jason Halogen Releases 'Ruxpin in the Attic' & Announces Debut Album

Los Angeles-based artist Jason "Halogen" Dunn has released his new single, "Ruxpin in the Attic."

Halogen is an award-winning, multi-instrumental singer-songwriter, film composer, producer, and audio engineer, whose combination of anthemic pop, rock, and psychedelia has earned him comparisons to artists ranging from Matthew Sweet, Oasis, R.E.M., Death Cab For Cutie, Pink Floyd, and more.

"Ruxpin in the Attic" was one of the first songs Halogen started working on as a solo artist, evident in lyrics referring to the worldwide population at 7 billion (as we now approach 8 billion). Epic, wistful and heartfelt, Ruxpin is inspired by the need to be remembered fondly after the dissolution of a relationship, even if it means going back in time and hiding a Teddy Ruxpin doll in an ex's crawlspace, playing back the happy memories and good times as that love slowly fades into history.

The song is from his forthcoming debut "solo album", "Disasterpiece Theatre" coming out 10/22. Cinematic and thick with lush arrangements of guitars, synths, and harmonies, the record pulls the listener through stories of defiance, sadness, injustice and the struggle to find peace within the turbulent world of being human in the 21st century.

Halogen fronted the alternative pop bands The Halogens and The Luxury in Boston, both of which toured extensively throughout the east coast and yielded a number of local and regional awards nominations and wins. Moving to Los Angeles in 2016, Halogen took up the mantle of "solo artist", crafting what would become Disasterpiece Theatre in his home studio while trying to define home in a new culture on a new coast. The result is a wild, deeply human swing through an eclectic set of musical and emotional motifs, touching on love, friendship, loss, indignation, isolation, growth, and hope.

