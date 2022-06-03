VIDEO: Jackson Browne Releases Music Video For 'Minutes To Downtown'
The music video was directed by his son, Ryan.
Jackson Browne released the music video for "Minutes To Downtown." Rolling Stone said, "Browne's spare and striking new video for 'Minutes to Downtown' leaves little room for misinterpretation. Directed by his son Ryan, it simply features Browne tooling around Los Angeles, with no beginning, middle or end."
"The song is about wanting to be somewhere else, but for whatever reasons, you're tied to the place where you live and the things you do," Browne says of the Downhill From Everywhere track. "So I wanted it to be me driving around. To me, the video has a distinctive feature, which is that nothing happens. You don't arrive anywhere, right?"
Browne's extensive US full band tour kicks off tonight at Saint Louis Music Park in Maryland Heights, MO, with dates running through September. The tour supports Browne's acclaimed, GRAMMY-nominated album Downhill From Everywhere. Ticket information is available here.
Watch the new music video here:
Jackson Browne Tour
June 3 - Maryland Heights, MO @ Saint Louis Music Park
June 4 - Camdenton, MO @ Lake Ozarks Amphitheater
June 6 - Salina, KS @ Stiefel Theatre for the Performing Arts
June 7 - Kansas City, MO @ Kansas City Music Hall
June 10 - Rochester Hills, MI @ Oakland University - Meadow Brook Amphitheatre
June 11 - Huber Heights, OH @ Rose Music Center at The Heights
June 14 - Waite Park, MN @ The Ledge Waite Park Amphitheater
June 15 - Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater
June 17 - Highland Park, IL @ Ravinia Festival
June 18 - Appleton, WI @ Fox Cities Performing Arts Center
June 21 - Fort Wayne, IN @ Foellinger Theater
June 22 - Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
June 24 - Cincinnati, OH @ Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center
June 25 - Northfield, OH @ MGM Northfield Park - Center Stage
July 13 - Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
July 14 - Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion
July 16 - Canandaigua, NY @ Constellation Brands - Marvin Sands Perf. Arts Center
July 17 - Philadelphia, PA @ TD Pavilion at the Mann
July 19 - Richmond, VA @ Altria Theater
July 20 - Vienna, VA @ Filene Center at Wolf Trap
July 22 - Baltimore, MD @ MECU Pavilion
July 23 - Selbyville, DE @ The Freeman Stage at Bayside
July 26 - New York, NY @ The Beacon Theater
July 27 - New York, NY @ The Beacon Theater
July 29 - New York, NY @ The Beacon Theater
July 30 - New York, NY @ The Beacon Theater
August 31 - San Diego, CA @ Humphrey's
September 1 - San Diego, CA @ Humphrey's
September 3 - Costa Mesa, CA @ Pacific Amphitheatre
September 4 - Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre
September 7 - Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl
September 9 - Berkeley, CA @ The Greek Theatre
September 10 - Stateline, NV @ Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys (rescheduled)
September 13 - Eugene, OR @ Cuthbert Amphitheatre
September 14 - Troutdale, OR @ McMenamins Edgefield
September 16 - Woodinville, WA @ Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery Amphitheatre
September 17 - Woodinville, WA @ Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery Amphitheatre
September 20 - Walla Walla, WA @ Wine Country Amphitheater
September 21 - Boise, ID @ Outlaw Field at the Idaho Botanical Garden
September 23 - Sandy, UT @ Sandy City Amphitheater
September 25 - Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre