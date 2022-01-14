VIDEO: Jack White Shares New Single 'Love Is Selfish'
White's 'Fear of the Dawn' album will be released April 8 and 'Entering Heaven Alive' will be released on July 22.
Jack White has shared "Love Is Selfish," the latest track from his upcoming new album ENTERING HEAVEN ALIVE, the second of two to be released this year. The official music video - directed by Jack White - premiered today on YouTube as well.
"Love Is Selfish" precedes the release of two brand new Jack White albums: FEAR OF THE DAWN arrives everywhere via Third Man Records on April 8, and ENTERING HEAVEN ALIVE follows on July 22.
Both albums are available for pre-order on vinyl and CD now. In addition to the standard black vinyl version of FEAR OF THE DAWN, five limited edition vinyl variants have been announced and are also available for pre-order (while supplies last). Pre-order the new album here.
The variants include a midnight blue vinyl version with a screen printed jacket available to Third Man Records Vault Members in the Vault Novelties store, astronomical blue vinyl at select independent record stores, moon glow white vinyl at Target, and a split moon glow white & astronomical blue LP with an 11"x11" screen printed poster and Third Man Records compilation CD at Rough Trade Records. An exclusive slip mat is also available with the album only at Urban Outfitters. Details on digital pre-orders for both albums and vinyl variants for ENTERING HEAVEN ALIVE will be announced soon. Pre-order the new album here.
FEAR OF THE DAWN was first announced with the release of "Taking Me Back," hailed by PASTE as "a return to White's sweet spot" and joined by a companion video - directed by Jack White and co-directed by Lauren Dunn (Megan Thee Stallion, Kali Uchis). In addition, White previewed his upcoming 'Supply Chain Issues Tour' band in the "Taking Me Back (Live)" performance video which premiered last week.
Watch the new music video here:
Jack White recently announced the first dates of The Supply Chain Issues Tour, with shows in North America, Europe, and the United Kingdom. Produced by Live Nation, the tour - which features White's first headline shows in four years - begins with two sold out FEAR OF THE DAWN album release shows, set for April 8 and 9 at Detroit's Masonic Temple Theatre, and then continues through late August (full list of dates below). A limited number of VIP packages will be available for each show. Tickets for the new tour will be available here.
Tour Dates
April 08 - Detroit, MI - Masonic Temple Theatre (SOLD OUT)
April 09 - Detroit, MI - Masonic Temple Theatre (SOLD OUT)
April 10 - Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena
April 12 - Chicago, IL - Credit Union 1 Arena
April 13 - Cincinnati, OH - The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center
April 14 - Pittsburgh, PA - Petersen Events Center
April 16 - Laval, QC - Place Bell
April 17 - Boston, MA - Agganis Arena
April 19 - Washington, DC - The Anthem
April 21 - Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center
April 23 - Portsmouth, VA - Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion
April 24 - North Charleston, SC - High Water Festival *
April 26 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle
April 27 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle
April 28 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle
April 30 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater
May 01 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater
May 23 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
May 24 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center
May 25 - Austin, TX - Moody Center
May 27 - El Paso, TX - El Paso County Coliseum
May 28 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Federal Theatre
May 29 - Las Vegas, NV - The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan
May 31 - Los Angeles, CA - YouTube Theater
June 01 - Los Angeles, CA - YouTube Theater
June 03 - Reno, NV - Reno Events Center
June 04 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre
June 06 - Portland, OR - Moda Center
June 07 - Vancouver, BC - Pacific Coliseum
June 08 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena
June 10 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre
June 11 - Broomfield, CO - 1STBANK Center
June 27 - London, UK - Eventim Apollo
June 28 - London, UK - Eventim Apollo
June 30 - Cologne, Germany - Palladium
July 01 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - AFAS Live
July 02 - Leipzig, Germany - Haus Auensee
July 04 - Berlin, Germany - Verti Music Hall
July 07 - Lyon, France - Le Radiant
July 10 - Madrid, Spain - Mad Cool Festival *
July 12 - Carcassonne, France - Festival de Carcassonne *
July 14 - Zurich, Switzerland - Samsung Hall
July 15 - Frankfurt, Germany - Jahrhunderthalle
July 16 - Brussels, Belgium - Forest National
July 18 - Paris, France - L'Olympia
July 19 - Paris, France - L'Olympia
July 20 - Paris, France - L'Olympia
August 13 - Minneapolis, MN - Armory
August 16 - Milwaukee, WI - UWM Panther Arena
August 17 - Indianapolis, IN - TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
August 19 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage
August 21 - Lewiston, NY - Artpark
August 23 - Portland, ME - Cross Insurance Arena
August 24 - Baltimore, MD - Pier Six Pavilion
August 25 - Charlotte, NC - Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
August 27 - Huntsville, AL - Orion Amphitheater
August 28 - St. Louis, MO - Saint Louis Music Park
August 29 - Kansas City, MO - Starlight Theatre
* Festival Performance