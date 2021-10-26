VIDEO: Izzy La Reina Releases 'Boy Toy' Dance Video

Brazilian singer-songwriter Izzy La Reina releases the dance video her new single "Boy Toy" . "Boy Toy" is available now via TMG Records at all digital retailers.

The official music video for "Boy Toy" was directed by Ben Griffin (Becky G. and JoJo). "Boy Toy" was written by Izzy La Reina and produced by Grammy-nominated producer Z3N, who has worked with Meghan Thee Stallion and Lil' Wayne.

"When I'm in the studio creating, I like to speak on and bring to life feelings, emotions and experiences from my life, and in 'Boy Toy' I wanted to showcase my dominant side," Izzy reveals.

This is the second song released by the US-based Brazilian, who introduced herself with the debut single "Diabla," a track that already has 700,000 plays on Spotify and over 2 million views on YouTube.

In addition, Izzy La Reina will perform her new single "Boy Toy" at Club Papi @ Mickey's on Oct 29, Palm Springs Pride on November 6 and Phoenix Pride on November 7th.

Watch the new music video here: