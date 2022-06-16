VIDEO: IV4 Unveils Docu-Style Music Video for New Single 'Ieatboyz'

Returning with another sultry anthem, Los Angeles-based alternative singer/songwriter IV4 reveals the music video for her latest single "Ieatboyz" via Wasted Youth/Warner Records today. It remains a standout from her critically acclaimed debut mixtape, Get Rich & Cry Trying.

Her vocals lay on a bed of soft piano and glitchy beat-craft. On the track, IV4's delicate verses bleed emotion before giving way to a hard-hitting hook, "I don't know what you want from me."

She personally directed the accompanying visual herself. It intercuts moments of her private life, getting ready to go out, in the tattoo artist's chair, in the back of a luxury car, and even on the beach during a vacation. At the same time, gritty filters punctuate the momentum of the clip with authenticity. It feels as if you're watching the most intimate moments of her life unfold...

Earlier this year, she dropped Get Rich & Cry Trying. Beyond generating millions of streams, it earned tastemaker praise. Right out of the gate, Office raved, "It is through the singer-songwriter's ability to glide from different moods and vibes with ease, while always staying true to her silky, sexy R&B sound that makes her a true force to be reckoned with." REVOLT hailed the single "Bloom" as "a stand-out cut" and noted of the video, "IV4 stepped outside her comfort zone to tell a more emotional and minimalist visual story."

Get Rich & Cry Trying is IV4's latest project since signing to Warner Records. Over the course of 2021, she strategically dropped visionary singles from this new mixtape-each one demonstrating a new side to her sound. Previously released singles "Work 2 Hard," and the dreamy R&B explored on "Swimming," featuring Trippie Redd.

IV4 was discovered in 2018 after posting her first song, "Because of Me," produced by Smash David and SkipOnDaBeat, on social media and earning tens of thousands of views. With projects like Get Rich & Cry Trying, IV4 proves that she's set on continuing to evolve, packing every release full of her thoughtful emotions, an unmistakable sense of cool, and unforgettable imagery.

IV4 has a name for her exquisitely soulful, artful, and free-flowing genre of one: "alternative contemporary," and that fits. The St. Louis-born, Los Angeles-based singer, songwriter, and model is undeniably of this ever-changing time, but she's also always a couple steps to the side of the flow.

Part of that is the way she flirts with pop, sidles up to R&B, and links arms with hip-hop, combining those familiar feels into a fresh take on the modern soundscape. Part of it is in the way she draws raw vulnerability and expression from the various flavors of rock she grew up on. But mostly, it's that IV is a holistic artist whose entire presence-aural, visual, and beyond-is rich with emotional hues.

Over production that both booms and soothes, she lays down a seductive serenade that homes in on love's intricacies. Armed with hundreds of journals filled with poems and lyrics, and backed by the Blank Square Productions team, IV has shared a string of songs that puts the elasticity of her vocals and vibe on full display, from lustful 2018 breakthrough "Because of Me" (produced by Smash David and SkipOnDaBeat), to last year's trap&B bop "Shameless," to 2020's dreamy, Trippie Redd-assisted "Swimming."

IV4's latest release, Get Rich And Cry Trying, proves that every release is full of her thoughtful emotions, unmistakable sense of cool, and unforgettable imagery.

Watch the new music video here: