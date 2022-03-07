VIDEO: Haley Blais Shares New Single 'Coolest f*cking b*tch in town'

For years now Haley Blais has organically grown an online community and reputation for her witty commentary and self-deprecating, self-loving balladry sung out in operatic crescendos. Her powerful voice and astounding knack for melodic detail flourished on her breakout 2020 debut full-length Below The Salt which garnered millions of streams worldwide and critical acclaim from i-D, NPR, CBC, Talkhouse, Nylon, FLOOD, Vancouver Sun and more.

Haley expertly puts into song so much of what humans are feeling, turning out song after song of unforgettable and defiant scream-into-your-pillow bedroom anthems. Today she's shared her new single and video "Coolest f*cking b*tch in town" just ahead of embarking on her full North American tour with Peach Pit this weekend.

Of the single, Haley comments, "I've never been the 'coolest f*cking b*tch in town' but I've told myself I was. It's this pathetically triumphant paradox, no one can really crown themselves the coolest. But at the times you're the most pitifully lonely you have these flashes of being the most pitifully cocky, where you have to hide your pain from yourself by rocking out, looking yourself in the eye and convincing yourself you're a high roller, you're the homecoming queen, you're the coolest b*tch alive. What a sad prize! But you can make it feel like a prize if you lie hard enough. People are scared of being uncool... it's a very honest naked moment. I once heard "the only true currency there is in this bankrupt world is what you share with someone else when you're uncool." I wanted to make a song that was a big victorious lie. This song's about that last death rattle right before that honest moment, one last gasp of air, one last push to be the coolest f*cking b*tch in town before it all falls apart."

After being postponed (twice), Haley is thrilled to finally get her chance to perform her new songs live for the first time since the release of Below the Salt. Highlights include two nights in LA at the Fonda, two nights in SF at The Fillmore, NYC's Brooklyn Steele, Chicago, Texas and more. Tickets are available here - see below for a full list of dates.

Watch the new music video here:

Tour Dates

March 12, 2022 Sat Seattle, WA The Showbox - SOLD OUT

March 14, 2022 Mon San Francisco, CA The Fillmore - SOLD OUT

March 15, 2022 Tue San Francisco, CA The Fillmore

March 17, 2022 Thu Los Angeles, CA The Fonda Theatre - SOLD OUT

March 18, 2022 Fri Los Angeles, CA The Fonda Theatre - SOLD OUT

March 19, 2022 Sat San Diego, CA The Observatory North Park - SOLD OUT

March 20, 2022 Sun Phoenix, AZ The Van Buren - SOLD OUT

March 23, 2022 Wed Austin, TX Scoot Inn - SOLD OUT

March 24, 2022 Thu Houston, TX House of Blues Houston

March 25, 2022 Fri Dallas, TX House Of Blues Dallas - SOLD OUT

March 27, 2022 Sun Atlanta, GA Variety Playhouse - SOLD OUT

March 28, 2022 Mon Nashville, TN Brooklyn Bowl - Nashville - SOLD OUT

March 29, 2022 Tue Knoxville, TN The Orange Peel - SOLD OUT

March 31, 2022 Thu Philadelphia, PA Theatre of Living Arts - SOLD OUT

April 1, 2022 Fri Boston, MA Big Night Live - SOLD OUT

April 2, 2022 Sat Washington, DC 9:30 Club - SOLD OUT

April 4, 2022 Mon Brooklyn, NY Brooklyn Steel - SOLD OUT

April 5, 2022 Tue Montreal, QC Club Soda 975

April 7, 2022 Thu Ottawa, ON The Bronson Centre - SOLD OUT

April 8, 2022 Fri Toronto, ON HISTORY - SOLD OUT

April 9, 2022 Sat Buffalo, NY Town Ballroom - SOLD OUT

April 11, 2022 Mon Detroit, MI Majestic Theatre - SOLD OUT

April 12, 2022 Tue Chicago, IL House of Blues - SOLD OUT

April 13, 2022 Wed Minneapolis, MI Varsity Theater - SOLD OUT

April 14, 2022 Thu Winnipeg, MB Burton Cummings Theatre

April 16, 2022 Sat Saskatoon, SK Coors Event Centre

April 18, 2022 Mon Edmonton, AB Midway

April 19, 2022 Tue Edmonton, AB Midway

April 20, 2022 Wed Calgary, AB University of Calgary

April 22, 2022 Fri Victoria, BC Capital Ballroom - SOLD OUT

April 24, 2022 Sun Vancouver, BC Commodore Ballroom (EARLY SHOW) - SOLD OUT

April 24, 2022 Sun Vancouver, BC Commodore Ballroom (LATE SHOW)

April 25, 2022 Mon Vancouver, BC Commodore Ballroom

April 26, 2022 Tue Portland, OR Wonder Ballroom - SOLD OUT

All dates supporting Peach Pit