VIDEO: Gen Bello Releases Video for New Single 'Friends'

R&B singer-songwriter Gen Bello is pushing all musical boundaries.

Whether it's a breathtaking vocal performance or a catchy pop hook, R&B singer-songwriter Gen Bello is pushing all musical boundaries. Hailing from Harlem, Gen is one to add to the long list of amazing artists to come out of New York City. Gen cites an all-star cast of influences that consist of all-time female greats such as Mary J. Blige and Alicia Keys to modern day talent such as Kehlani and Kiana Ledé. Early approval from SZA via Instagram has turned some heads but she isn't the only one leaving an approval stamp.



Previously known as Geneses, Gen Bello released her first single 'Intoxicated' under her new name in May of 2020. To follow up her first single, she released her next song 'Dear Mom'. She states on Elevator Mag "When I first started writing, I always had it in mind that I wanted to write something special for my mom. My mom is the most important person in my life".

Little did Gen know that this song would also be recognized by Spotify as it was selected for a number of playlists in the highly coveted playlist series 'Fresh Finds'. Receiving strong love from her supporters throughout the country, Gen has continued to shine. Her end of the summer single 'Friends' was recognized by VEVO through their DSCVR series.

As Gen continues to work on new music, it is expected that a project will be coming early 2021. She is excited to deliver new content and share her most personal stories in her music for all of her supporters to hear.

Watch the official VEVO video for "Friends" here:

