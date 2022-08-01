VIDEO: FLETCHER Shares the 'Becky's So Hot' Music Video

Critically acclaimed queer icon FLETCHER has premiered the ferverish video for her new single "Becky's So Hot" - a thrillingly intimate portrait of lusting after her ex's new girlfriend and the latest single from her forthcoming debut album Girl Of My Dreams - due out via Capitol Records on September 16.

Directed by Millicent Hailes (an artist/filmmaker who's also worked with Billie Eilish, Tinashe, and Pussy Riot), the video for "Becky's So Hot" co-stars Bella Thorne as the recipient of FLETCHER's fascination. In a series of dreamscape-like vignettes (including FLETCHER blissfully alone in bed, then tearing through the city on a speeding motorcycle), the visual fully immerses its viewer in the hyper-saturated eroticism of FLETCHER's interior life. Partly inspired by the moody futurism of Blade Runner 2049, "Becky's So Hot" ultimately blurs the edges of fantasy and reality to glorious effect.

"Becky's So Hot" sets FLETCHER's expression of desire to an intense sonic backdrop (scorching guitar work, trembling rhythms, fiercely pounding drums) with production by long-time collaborator One Love and newcomer Pink Slip.

With its dizzying collision of longing and frustration, jealousy and pleasure, the track affirms FLETCHER's gift for bringing the most nuanced emotions to wildly dazzling life (from the chorus: "Are you in love like we were?/If I were you I'd probably keep her/Makes me wanna hit her when I see her/'Cause Becky's so hot in your vintage T-shirt").

The single hit #3 on the iTunes chart across all genres, trended on Genius and Twitter and has already amassed over 5 million global streams. V Magazine said, "Backed by soaring guitars and intense drums, "Becky's So Hot" is a dizzying expression of heartbreak, longing, and moving on."

Billboard declares, "with an undeniably catchy hook and head bang-worthy bridge, Fletcher's petty era is already proving to be as iconic as one would hope." Teen Vogue included the track in their "5 Best New Singles of the Week," and Euphoria raved, "the punk-inspired bop is definitely one of the best songs of the summer and it will be sung by thousands because, let's be honest, we all have an ex dating a Becky who's so hot it makes you wanna know how she tastes."

"Becky's So Hot" arrives as the follow-up to the June track "Her Body Is Bible." Executive-produced by Malay (Frank Ocean, Lorde) - who also helmed FLETCHER's you ruined new york city for me and THE S(EX) TAPES, a 2020 EP that hit No. 1 on iTunes across all genres - Girl Of My Dreams reveals her inner world more fearlessly than ever before, documenting the deeply transformative experiences on her way to self-discovery.

Fresh off her Lollapalooza performance of which Rolling Stone declared, "FLETCHER can sing...she earned her spot son the main stage...letting her voice soar in strength and tenor," FLETCHER has become known for her magnetic live show, with nearly 100,000 tickets sold globally this year.

She will hit the road this fall for the Girl Of My Dreams Tour, a 25-date headlining run of North America. Kicking off on October 10 at House of Blues Orlando, the tour will continue through November 18 at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles, with sold-out stops at legendary venues like the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City.

Praised by leading outlets like TIME, Wonderland, Harper's Bazaar, Interview Magazine, GQ, NME, The Guardian, and more, acclaimed singer/songwriter FLETCHER hails from Asbury Park, New Jersey, where she cultivated her passion for music and her unforgettably candid storytelling.

In 2019 she released her debut EP you ruined new york city for me. The widely lauded EP features her breakthrough hit "Undrunk," a track that spent several weeks on the Billboard Hot 100, scored the #1 spot on Spotify's Viral Chart, and emerged as the fastest-rising song at pop radio from a new artist in the past five years.

Released in September 2020, FLETCHER's EP THE S(EX) TAPES hit No. 1 on iTunes across all genres and drew praise from outlets like Teen Vogue, SPIN, PAPER, GQ, and more, with the EP's gold-certified lead single "Bitter" fast approaching 200 million global streams. FLETCHER continued her triumphant run with recent singles "girls girls girls" - a bold reimagining of Katy Perry's iconic "I Kissed a Girl" (released with Perry's early stamp of approval) - and "Cherry" featuring trailblazing pop star Hayley Kiyoko.

FLETCHER was also nominated for a GLAAD Media Award for Outstanding Breakthrough Music Artist and landed on Forbes' 30 Under 30 list for 2022. FLETCHER's music as amassed over one billion combined streams worldwide. She will release her debut album Girl Of My Dreams via Capitol Records on September 16 and her new single "Becky's So Hot" is out now.

Watch the new music video here: