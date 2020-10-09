VIDEO: FIRE FOLLOWS Release New Song 'Black and White'

Watch the video below!

Hard Rock band, Fire Follows, released their new single "Black and White" off of their sophomore EP Glass Grenade that will release via The Label Goup/INgrooves in early 2021. In addition, the band released the official music video for "Black and White" that can be seen below.

Make no mistake; the Colorado based Fire Follows is here on business. Founded, crafted, and led by vocalist, musician, producer, and writer Chris Watt, the band delivers a melodic, yet heavy rock sound that is defined by anthemic choruses, beautiful piano interludes, and the perfect blend of rap/scream/sing vocals. In an effort to build a dynamic band that is capable of touring in 2021, Chris brought in seasoned musicians Tim Yunker (sing/rap), Emily Gould (drums), and his brother Tyler Watt (harmony/scream).

Their influence can be immediately felt on the newest "Glass Gre-nade" release, showcasing Tim's gospel/soul inspired vocal stylings, Emily's dynamic and precise drumming techniques, and Tyler's rich harmony/backing vocals. Fire Follows gained tremendous industry attention with the If It's War You Want EP release in 2019, and expects that trend to continue with the 5 song Glass Grenade release in 2021. The songs demonstrate Chris's ever evolving writing style, and with a radio ready production quality, are sure to cut through the indus-try noise. The sophomore release utilizes more scream vocals than its predecessor, and the addition of Tim, Emily, and Tyler has taken the overall sound to a whole new level. The hooky choruses are sure to produce multiple hits, and will be enjoyed by fans from pop, classical, and country genres, in addition to traditional hard-rock/meal fans.

The group is already writing for the next album, and actively rehearsing in preparation of touring once the industry gets back on the rails. Want to learn more about the band and its members? Head over to the YouTube channel where you can watch Podcast style dialogues between Chris, Tim, Emily, and Tyler in studio.

Watch the video for "Black and White" here:

