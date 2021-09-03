VIDEO: FINNEAS Shares New Video For 'The 90s'

Eight-time GRAMMY® Award-winning musician, songwriter and producer FINNEAS returns today with, 'The 90s,' another song taken from his forthcoming debut album, 'Optimist,' set for release on October 15 via Interscope Records.

'The 90s' is FINNEAS' heartfelt look back at a decade where things seemed simpler, a world without the internet and smartphones, and a desire to return to those times.

'Optimist' features 12 brand new tracks, plus the previously released, "What They'll Say About Us," FINNEAS' heartbreaking ballad, written in lockdown as a moving dedication to human strength and connection when faced with life's tribulations. Earlier this month, FINNEAS shared the incredible video for "A Concert Six Months From Now," filmed on location at the iconic Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.

In other news, FINNEAS will appear on the official soundtrack for the upcoming film adaptation of the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical, Dear Evan Hansen. FINNEAS joins Dan + Shay, Tori Kelly, Sam Smith, SZA, Carrie Underwood and more, recording fresh takes on some of the show's most recognizable hits. Dear Evan Hansen (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) is out September 24.

Earlier this year, FINNEAS received two additional GRAMMY® Awards with his sister Billie Eilish for 'everything i wanted' (Record of the Year), as well as a Best Song Written For Visual category for "No Time To Die," the official James Bond theme song. FINNEAS' trademark production can also be heard on recent songs from Justin Bieber, Selena Gomez, Camila Cabello, Ben Platt, and throughout Billie Eilish's recently released sophomore album, 'Happier Than Ever.'

Watch the new video below: