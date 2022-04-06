VIDEO: Ebunctions Release Music Video for Third Single 'She Don't Love Me'

One microphone, a Wurtlizer electric piano, and the acoustics of Lucy's Meat Market were all Jeff Babko (keys) and Woody Mankowski (vocals, saxophone) needed to record and film Ebunctions' new single "She Don't Love Me" (out now).

The studio just happens to be run by the band's longtime friend and engineer Pete Min, who mixed their upcoming debut This Just In right in house. Today, Glide Magazine premiered the video, noting, "Hitting you with a jubilant wave of bittersweet nostalgia, the song shines with soulful vocals and the unique presence of Wurlitzer electric piano. This adds a vinyl richness to the music and truly lets the vocals shine." Gritty and raw, "She Don't Love Me" tells the story of a heartbroken man backed by Mankowski's commanding vocals and witty, Randy Newman-like lyrics.

Let's take a step back to look at exactly who else makes up Ebunctions. "Finest" and "hardest working" were not previously used in a hyperbolic sense, these guys are the creamiest cream of the crop. Take drummer Steve Ferrone for example. Not only did he spend more than two decades in Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers, he was part of the "classic lineup" of Average White Band throughout the 70s and has just been announced as John Mayer's drummer for his upcoming Sob Rock tour.

Then there's bassist Ethan Farmer, whose credits include albums by Lionel Richie, Aretha Franklin, Janet Jackson, Justin Timberlake, and too many more to continue naming here. L.A. newcomer, New Orleans guitar maestro Shane Theriot spent time in the studio with the likes of the late, great Dr. John and on the road as musical director for Hall & Oates.

In addition to his credits previously listed, Jeff Babko has toured with Steve Martin & Martin Short (see Steve Martin & Martin Short: An Evening You Will Forget For The Rest Of Your Life on Netflix) and has done session work for the likes of Frozen 2, Toy Story 4, Superbad and Encanto movie scores. Throw in legendary engineer Eric "ET" Thorngren (Robert Palmer, Talking Heads) on the faders and knobs, and Ebunctions alone make up a huge chunk of liner note mentions of the last few decades.

Watch the new trailer here: