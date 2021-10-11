VIDEO: Duke Deuce Releases Music Video for 'WTF!'

Memphis rapper Duke Deuce drops the video for his latest single "WTF" off his upcoming album CRUNKSTAR. The video showcases Duke turning up wherever he goes, whether it be on the stage of Rolling Loud or Made In America or even his crib.

Hailing from Memphis, Duke Deuce has emerged as the city's new heir to the throne, reaching millions of fans and amassing over 22 million global streams to date. His personality and the high-octane anthems on his Memphis Massacre projects - like the "Crunk Ain't Dead" remix featuring legends Lil Jon, Juicy J, and Project Pat - have garnered praise from Pitchfork, SPIN, Complex, XXL, FADER, and The Ringer, among others.

Duke has also collaborated with the likes of Isaiah Rashad, Lil Yachty, Mulatto, Offset and more. Watch for more from his upcoming album CRUNKSTAR soon.

Watch the music video here: