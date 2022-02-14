VIDEO: Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige & Kendrick Lamar Perform Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show

Last night, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar took to the world's biggest stage at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA for the Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show.

The Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show marked the first time these five multi-award-winning artists performed together on stage, exciting music fans worldwide and holding a special significance for the greater Los Angeles community, as they host the Super Bowl for the first time in nearly 30 years. Collectively, these artists have been awarded 43 Grammys and have created 22 No. 1 Billboard albums.

The Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show telecast was produced by DPS with Roc Nation and Jesse Collins served as executive producers, and Hamish Hamilton serving as director. Roc Nation is served as the strategic entertainment advisors of the live performance.

Watch the full performance here: